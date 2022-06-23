Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris Announce 2022 Holiday Plans

Three of the international parks have announced their plans for the holiday season, as part of the “Halfway to the Holidays” festivities.

Hong Kong Disneyland:

“A Disney Christmas” is set to return to the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort from November 2022 to early January 2023.

Included will be an all-new display with Duffy & Friends, as they welcome guests to their all-new snow-filled paradise “Duffy & Friends Winter Wonderland” located at Fantasy Garden.

This wonderland will also serve as the perfect opportunity to grab holiday gifts and festive snacks.

Processionals are, of course, part of the festivities with “A Holiday Gift of Cheer with Duffy and Friends” and “Mickey and Friends Christmastime Ball” bringing jolly music, singing, and dancing to the Castle of Magical Dreams.

As the sun sets on the winter days, Hong Kong Disneyland will transform with sparkling lights and snow falling from the sky. Santa Goofy will even be there with his Disney friends in the stage show “Santa Goofy’s Magical Snowfall.”

And to top off the night, catch the spectacular “A Holiday Wish-Come-True Tree Lighting Ceremony” returning to Main Street, U.S.A., or the all-new nighttime show “ Momentous

Disneyland Paris:

The holiday festivities continue at Disneyland Paris, where Disney Enchanted Christmas returns from November 12th, 2022 to January 8th, 2023.

This year, the resort’s 30th anniversary celebration will make the holidays shine brighter! It’s sure to be a special time as Disneyland Park transforms with twinkling lights and fairytale decorations lining Main Street, U.S.A. to Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Join Mickey & Friends alongside the Disney Princesses and Santa in “Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade” during the day and the nighttime version in the evening. During the parade, they will even make a special stop to dance, sing, and turn on the Christmas tree lights!

They’re also ready to help capture special memories with you. Pose with Disney characters in their holiday best or grab a photo with Santa before he sets off on his annual trip around the world.

Meanwhile at Videopolis in Discoveryland, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and Goofy will carol along to holiday favorites in the musical show “Let’s Sing Christmas!”

‘Tis the season to eat, drink, and be merry! Specialty food and beverage items to indulge in will be available throughout the two Disney Parks and Disney hotels.

Tokyo Disney Resort:

And at Tokyo Disney Resort, “Disney Christmas” starts at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea on November 8th and runs through December 25th, 2022.

No further details have been released at this time.