The Mighty Thor Coming June 28th to “Marvel’s Avengers”

Marvel’s Avengers is getting a game update to include the Mighty Thor, otherwise known as Jane Foster, as seen in Thor: Love and Thunder.
What’s Happening:
- A certain goddess of thunder is coming to town in an update occurring next Tuesday, June 28th.
- The 2.5 Update will bring our new Hero, the Mighty Thor: Jane Foster, as well as several bug fixes (like one for Heroes getting traversal mechanics of other Heroes).
- A deep dive into the Mighty Thor gameplay will be revealed in a Marvel’s Avengers War Table Deep Dive on June 27th.
- For more information on the updates to Marvel’s Avengers, check out the recap from Square Enix.
More on Marvel’s Avengers:
- Marvel’s Avengers is a third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and cooperative gameplay.
- Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master abilities, customize a roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.
