The Mighty Thor Coming June 28th to “Marvel’s Avengers”

Marvel’s Avengers is getting a game update to include the Mighty Thor, otherwise known as Jane Foster, as seen in Thor: Love and Thunder.

What’s Happening:

A certain goddess of thunder is coming to town in an update occurring next Tuesday, June 28th.

The 2.5 Update will bring our new Hero, the Mighty Thor: Jane Foster, as well as several bug fixes (like one for Heroes getting traversal mechanics of other Heroes).

A deep dive into the Mighty Thor gameplay will be revealed in a Marvel’s Avengers War Table Deep Dive on June 27th.

War Table Deep Dive on June 27th. For more information on the updates to Marvel’s Avengers, check out the recap from Square Enix

