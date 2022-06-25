New Menu Items and More Details Shared For “Villain’s Lair” at Bay Lake Tower’s Top of the World Lounge

Disney Vacation Club Members are just days away from the return of one of their exclusive member benefits, the Top of the World Lounge at Bay Lake Tower on July 11th! Though, it might look a bit different than the lounge they used to know…

What’s Happening:

The popular lounge exclusive to Disney Vacation Club members, The Top of the World Lounge, is set to reopen on July 11th.

Eligible members who visit the lounge in Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort will notice a bit of difference from the lounge they once knew, thanks to a backstory that reveals that Disney Villains briefly settled in while the lounge was closed, leaving behind a few infamous portraits and accessories.

They will also notice more of this thematic change thanks to a new menu, featuring cleverly titled snacks and drinks. from “Cherna-Board” of meats and cheeses and herb-roasted “Unfortunate Souls Shrimp” to “Lair-Made Hummus” and “Who’s Afraid of Pork Belly Sliders” – paired with cleverly named cocktails like “The Other Side,” “The Underworld” and “Mirror Mirror Moonshine.”

Like the villains who lounged before them, Disney Vacation Club members can toast to their travels and relish while swapping stories of wicked fun and plotting their next Disney Vacation Club (or any vacation) escape before capping the evening with a rooftop viewing of the Disney Enchantment Magic Kingdom

The new details released also strongly emphasize “eligible members” of the Disney Vacation Club. According to the official website, this is what constitutes an “eligible member”: Accessing the Lounge: Special Access to the Top of the World Lounge – A Villains Lair is available to eligible Members on a first-come, first-served basis until the lounge reaches capacity. Due to the lounge’s popularity during Disney Enchantment––the Magic Kingdom fireworks––arriving as early as possible will offer Members the best chance of gaining admission to this exclusive experience.



Eligibility: Eligible Disney Vacation Club Members with access to Membership Extras––who are staying at a Disney-owned-and-operated hotel at Walt Disney World

Party Size: Eligible Members and their guests staying on that Member’s reservation are eligible. Each eligible Membership can enjoy Top of the World Lounge access for one party per day—which can include eligible Members and guests staying on that Member's reservation. At least one Member in the traveling party must accompany the group and present their current MagicBand, digital Membership card and government-issued photo ID in order to gain admission to the lounge and observation deck. A Digital Disney Vacation Club Membership Card is also required to verify Membership eligibility.

Restrictions No outside food or beverages may be brought in. The lounge is subject to blockout dates, or limited access, on holidays and special event nights.

