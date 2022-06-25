Marvel Gives Behind-The-Scenes Look at “Multiverse of Madness” and All of Doctor Strange’s Looks

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness now streaming on Disney+, Marvel has released a new video giving a behind-the-scenes look at how the creative team came up with the looks for the various Doctor Stranges we saw in the film.
- The new video is hosted by Ryan Penagos and features insight from Visual Development Supervisor Ian Joyner.
- Joyner breaks down the inspirations for the looks of Defender Strange, Hero Strange, Sinister Strange and Dead Strange.
- Joyner also explained what he hopes audiences will take away from seeing the film a second or third or fourth time with it now available to stream:
- “I hope audiences react to these different Doctor Stranges the way that I felt when we got to start working on them: excited to see how different they all are and yet interested to see how similar they can be. To take one too far would be to break the character but to push him just to the edge of something new was something really, really exciting to get to work on.”
- You can watch the full video below:
In Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.
