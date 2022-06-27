Poppy Liu Joins Cast of “American Born Chinese”

According to Variety, breakout star Poppy Liu has joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series, American Born Chinese.
- The genre-hopping action-comedy is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang.
- American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. The action-packed coming-of-age adventure explores identity, culture, and family.
- The cast also includes Michelle Yeoh, Yeo Yann Yann, Daniel Wu, Chin Han, and Ke Huy Quan among others.
- Liu will appear as Princess Iron Fan, who is described as enchanting and as possessing magical powers.
- She has recently appeared in shows such as Hacks, Tales of the Walking Dead and Dead Ringers.
- Emmy Award-winning writer/producer Kelvin Yu (Bob's Burgers) serves as executive producer and showrunner.
- Destin Daniel Cretton (Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is set to direct and serves as executive producer, alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan (both of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. for Disney+), Erin O'Malley (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Asher Goldstein (Just Mercy) and Gene Luen Yang.
