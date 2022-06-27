Poppy Liu Joins Cast of “American Born Chinese”

According to Variety, breakout star Poppy Liu has joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series, American Born Chinese.

What’s Happening:

The genre-hopping action-comedy is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang.

American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. The action-packed coming-of-age adventure explores identity, culture, and family.

tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. The action-packed coming-of-age adventure explores identity, culture, and family. The cast also includes

Liu will appear as Princess Iron Fan, who is described as enchanting and as possessing magical powers.

She has recently appeared in shows such as Hacks , Tales of the Walking Dead and Dead Ringers .

, and . Emmy Award-winning writer/producer Kelvin Yu ( Bob's Burgers ) serves as executive producer and showrunner.

) serves as executive producer and showrunner. Destin Daniel Cretton ( Marvel Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is set to direct and serves as executive producer, alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan (both of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. for Disney+), Erin O'Malley (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Asher Goldstein (Just Mercy) and Gene Luen Yang.