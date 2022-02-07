Disney+ Announces Cast of “American Born Chinese”

The cast has been revealed for the upcoming Disney+ original series American Born Chinese, the genre-hopping action-comedy based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang.

What’s Happening:

American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. The action-packed coming-of-age adventure explores identity, culture, and family.

Michelle Yeoh as "Guanyin," an unassuming auntie, who helps her nephew Wei-Chen navigate the challenges of American high school while maintaining her secret identity as the all-powerful Buddhist bodhisattva of Compassion.

Ben Wang as "Jin Wang," an American teen whose parents immigrated from Taiwan, who is struggling to carve out exactly who he’s supposed to be socially and culturally.

Yeo Yann Yann as Jin's mom, "Christine Wang," a strong-willed, opinionated woman with a sly wit, who loves her family deeply.

Chin Han as Jin's father, "Simon Wang," a hard-working, devoted father and husband who is bumping up against the “bamboo ceiling” at his job.

Daniel Wu as Sun Wukong "The Monkey King," the legendary, all-powerful god of the Chinese epic Journey to the West, who enters our world in search of his son.

Ke Huy Quan as "Freddy Wong," a fictional character from a popular mid-1990s sitcom.

Jim Liu as Jin's confident friend "Wei-Chen," a teen who has just arrived in the United States, whose sweet demeanor belies the deeper mystery of his true identity.

Sydney Taylor as "Amelia," a friendly “All-American” girl who is Jin's classmate and crush.

Emmy Award-winning writer/producer Kelvin Yu ( Bob's Burgers ) serves as executive producer and showrunner.

) serves as executive producer and showrunner. Destin Daniel Cretton ( Marvel Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is set to direct and serves as executive producer, alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan (both of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. for Disney+), Erin O'Malley (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Asher Goldstein (Just Mercy) and Gene Luen Yang.