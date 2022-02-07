Disney+ Announces Cast of “American Born Chinese”

The cast has been revealed for the upcoming Disney+ original series American Born Chinese, the genre-hopping action-comedy based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang.
- American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. The action-packed coming-of-age adventure explores identity, culture, and family.
- The cast breakdown is as follows:
- Michelle Yeoh as "Guanyin," an unassuming auntie, who helps her nephew Wei-Chen navigate the challenges of American high school while maintaining her secret identity as the all-powerful Buddhist bodhisattva of Compassion.
- Ben Wang as "Jin Wang," an American teen whose parents immigrated from Taiwan, who is struggling to carve out exactly who he’s supposed to be socially and culturally.
- Yeo Yann Yann as Jin's mom, "Christine Wang," a strong-willed, opinionated woman with a sly wit, who loves her family deeply.
- Chin Han as Jin's father, "Simon Wang," a hard-working, devoted father and husband who is bumping up against the “bamboo ceiling” at his job.
- Daniel Wu as Sun Wukong "The Monkey King," the legendary, all-powerful god of the Chinese epic Journey to the West, who enters our world in search of his son.
- Ke Huy Quan as "Freddy Wong," a fictional character from a popular mid-1990s sitcom.
- Jim Liu as Jin's confident friend "Wei-Chen," a teen who has just arrived in the United States, whose sweet demeanor belies the deeper mystery of his true identity.
- Sydney Taylor as "Amelia," a friendly “All-American” girl who is Jin's classmate and crush.
- Emmy Award-winning writer/producer Kelvin Yu (Bob's Burgers) serves as executive producer and showrunner.
- Destin Daniel Cretton (Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is set to direct and serves as executive producer, alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan (both of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. for Disney+), Erin O'Malley (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Asher Goldstein (Just Mercy) and Gene Luen Yang.