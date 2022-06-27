Order Up! “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” Coming to Digital, Blu-Ray and DVD in July

Hungry for a good adventure? Good news! 20th Century Studios’ The Bob’s Burgers Movie is coming to home release this July.

What’s Happening:

Fans of the Belcher family, their friends, and the exciting film, can enjoy the madcap adventure again and again as the celebrated story comes to digital on July 12th and Blu-ray and DVD on July 19th.

and Blu-ray and DVD on July 19th. The home release is double stacked with bonus features including: Exclusive deleted scenes Animation extras Audio commentary A new short, “My Butt Has A Fever.”

Additionally, collectors can beef up their movie collection with the 4K Ultra HD SteelBook featuring custom artwork, available only at Best Buy.

Film Synopsis:

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running, Emmy award-winning series. After a ruptured water main creates a sinkhole in front of Bob’s Burgers and blocks the entrance, Bob and Linda Belcher struggle to keep the business afloat, and the kids try to solve a mystery that could save the restaurant.”

Bonus Features*

Audio Commentary

Watch the movie with audio commentary by H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal, Directors Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman, Writer Nora Smith and Production Designer Ruben Hickman.

Featurette

Making Of the Movie: Bob's Burgers Creator Loren Bouchard talks about turning Bob's Burgers the TV show into Bob's Burgers the show that’s a movie.

Theatrical Short (Seen Only in Limited Theaters)

My Butt Has a Fever – Theatrical Version: The Belcher children perform in the school talent show in order to share their very important and powerful message.

The Belcher children perform in the school talent show in order to share their very important and powerful message. My Butt Has a Fever – Animatic Version: A look Behind-the-scenes, the animatic of the theatrical short My Butt Has a Fever.

Deleted Scenes

Metal Detector: Bob and Linda go to City Hall in a version of the movie where they went to City Hall.

Bob and Linda go to City Hall in a version of the movie where they went to City Hall. Burning Piers: The turbulent history of Wonder Wharf.

The turbulent history of Wonder Wharf. Grover's Office: Bob and Linda go to Grover’s office in a version of the movie where they went to Grover’s Office.

Deleted Scenes with Audio Commentary

The Movie We Didn't Make: Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith discuss trying to make a movie, particularly The Bob’s Burger Movie.

Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith discuss trying to make a movie, particularly The Bob’s Burger Movie. Metal Detector: Bob and Linda go to City Hall, with commentary by Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith.

Bob and Linda go to City Hall, with commentary by Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith. Burning Piers: The turbulent history of Wonder Wharf, with commentary by Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith.

The turbulent history of Wonder Wharf, with commentary by Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith. Grover's Office: Bob and Linda go to Grover's Office, with commentary by Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith.

Animation Extras – Animatics

"Sunny Side Up Summer" Storyboards and Rough Animation: The work-in-progress not-even-color-yet animatic of the song “Sunny Side Up Summer.”

The work-in-progress not-even-color-yet animatic of the song “Sunny Side Up Summer.” "Lucky Ducks" Storyboards and Rough Animation: The work-in-progress not-even-color-yet animatic of the song “Lucky Ducks.”

The work-in-progress not-even-color-yet animatic of the song “Lucky Ducks.” " Not That Evil" Storyboards and Rough Animation Featuring David Wain: David Wain performs an entire dance routine, with no formal training, to his character Grover’s song “Not That Evil.” Plays alongside the song’s animatic.

David Wain performs an entire dance routine, with no formal training, to his character Grover’s song “Not That Evil.” Plays alongside the song’s animatic. "End Credits" Storyboards and Rough Animation: The work-in-progress animatic of the End Credits, comes with provocative dance moves and unconventional rhythm.

Animation Extras – Animating the Scene

Linda Through the Pass-Through with Commentary by Director Bernard Derriman: The progression of a scene from storyboard to animation, with commentary by Director Bernard Derriman, and also Linda is in it.

The progression of a scene from storyboard to animation, with commentary by Director Bernard Derriman, and also Linda is in it. Bob And Linda Go to The Bank: A time lapse of the bank scene being animated.

A time lapse of the bank scene being animated. Bob And Linda Go to The Bank with Commentary by Director Bernard Derriman: A time lapse of the bank scene being animated, with commentary by Director Bernard Derriman.

A time lapse of the bank scene being animated, with commentary by Director Bernard Derriman. Louise Grabs the Fuse: A time lapse of the “Louise Grabs the Fuse” scene being animated.

A time lapse of the “Louise Grabs the Fuse” scene being animated. Louise Grabs the Fuse with Commentary by Director Bernard Derriman: A time lapse of the “Louise Grabs the Fuse” scene being animated, with commentary by Director Bernard Derriman.

*bonus features vary by product and retailer