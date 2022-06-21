“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” Available on Hulu July 12

If you are a fan of The Bob's Burgers Movie, starting July 12th you will be able to watch this film in the comfort of your own home.

What's Happening:

If you were not able to see The Bob's Burgers Movie in theaters or maybe want to be able to watch it again from your own home, you can starting on July 12th on Hulu.

It will also be coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+

July 12th in Canada

July 13th in Europe, Middle East, Africa (except Poland)

July 20th in Latin America

The film will also debut on HBO Max in the U.S. on July 12th.

Here is what 20th Century Studios shared on their Twitter page.

About The Bob's Burgers Movie: