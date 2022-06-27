Walt Disney World Pulls Out of Brightline High-Speed Railway Plans

Plans were formulated almost three years ago for a Brightline train route that would not only connect guests to Disney Springs, but cities such as Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. Now, according to the Orlando Business Journal, Walt Disney World has completely pulled out of those plans.
What’s Happening:
- A Disney representative confirmed to the Orlando Business Journal that the plans for a station in or near Disney Springs to connect to the multibillion-dollar Brightline project are no more.
- Disney spokesperson Avery Maehrer said: “As many people who are involved in this project are aware, the new route configuration does not support a Disney Springs station and as a result, we don’t anticipate being part of this project."
- Brightline's current route is expected to take it along State Road 528 and Taft-Vineland Road — through the International Drive corridor — and down Interstate 4.
- The previous route — when Disney first announced its involvement — had the train heading down State Road 417 and bypassing the tourist corridor.
- While bad news for Disney fans, it’s great news for businesses along International Drive and the Universal Orlando Resort.
- The 528 route gained popularity as more parties including the City of Orlando, Orange County and Universal Orlando Resort worked with Brightline to get the train to the Orange County Convention Center area on I-Drive.
- In fact, Universal pledged to donate 13 acres and money for an Orange County Convention Center-area train station that would be used by Brightline and SunRail, the Central Florida commuter rail system.
- The new station likely will help service attendees of the Convention Center and future theme park guests of Universal's Epic Universe theme park — set to open in 2025 across from the convention center — who fly in to Orlando or travel from South Florida.
- Instead of stopping at Disney Springs, the train will proceed directly to Tampa from the Convention Center area.
- Brightline's $2.7 billion, 170-mile Orlando to West Palm Beach expansion is roughly 80% complete and expected to finish construction by the end of 2022. The service is expected to start by 2023.