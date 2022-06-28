Disney CEO Bob Chapek Secures Three-Year Contract Extension in Unanimous Board Vote

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has secured a three-year contract extension. The development comes as the Board of Directors unanimously voted on the matter.

What’s Happening:

With the Walt Disney Company Board of Directors currently meeting in Orlando, today, the board announced that it was extending CEO Bob Chapek’s contract.

Originally, Chapek’s deal was set to expire in early 2023 — marking three years since he abruptly took over for Bob Iger just before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted several aspects of Disney’s business.

As a result, Chapek’s tenure hasn’t been an easy one, as the company’s stock has seen highs and lows separated by more than $100.

Chapek has also been a source of controversy, recently catching flack for his response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill (often referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill).

However, the move to extend the contract was not entirely surprising as chairman of the Board Susan Arnold expressed support for Chapek amid the ouster of General Entertainment Content chairman Peter Rice

Prior to becoming CEO, Chapek served as Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products since the segment’s inception in 2018, and prior to that was Chairman of Disney Parks and Resorts since 2015.

He also led Disney Consumer Products and served as president of Distribution for The Walt Disney Studios, and president of Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment.

What They’re Saying: