For the first time ever, select Essence Festival musical performances and programming will be available to live stream on Hulu.
What's Happening:
- Hulu announced today that the 2022 Essence Festival will be streamed on their platform.
- This festival takes place in New Orleans, as well as virtually from June 30th through July 3rd, 2022.
- This will be the first time ever that this festival will be on a streaming platform.
- Select daytime programming, including panel discussions and musical performances, will be available to SVOD subscribers to livestream at no additional cost.
- The ESSENCE FEST PRIMETIME live stream will run on the platform July 1st–3rd from 7:00pm–11:59pm CT.
- Hulu will be present on site at the festival, providing guests with immersive experiences at The Rink @ The Hulu Motel. This is a roller skating rink filled with interactive touch points, themed bites and drinks, as well as giveaways.
- Skaters will also be able to see live performances from DJ OHSO and DJ DIAMOND KUTS.
- This will be open from July 1st through July 3rd at the New Orleans Civic Theatre from noon to 7 p.m. and you must be 21 years or older
- The Walt Disney Company is the exclusive entertainment sponsor of this festival. You can find out more about that by clicking here.