Walt Disney Company To Be Exclusive Entertainment Sponsor of 2022 Essence Festival of Culture

The Walt Disney Company has announced that it will be the exclusive entertainment sponsor of the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, with leading brands to feature exclusive screenings, talent, and more.

What’s Happening:

Today, The Walt Disney Company announced it will be the exclusive entertainment sponsor of the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola. This year’s celebration kicks off with the Road to ESSENCE Festival with select activations taking place in Los Angeles on June 4, Washington, D.C., on June 11, and Chicago on June 19. It culminates with ESSENCE Fest, which takes place in person in New Orleans and virtually June 30-July 3, 2022.

ESSENCE Fest is one of the largest festivals in the country, drawing more than 500,000 attendees annually over the July Fourth weekend. ESSENCE Communications, Inc. is the leading media, technology and commerce company serving Black women and communities.

This year, The Walt Disney Company invites Festival attendees to experience “The Power of Joy” and the many ways Black joy reflects itself at Disney and the communities it touches. Fans will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in culture-defining storytelling, engage in unforgettable entertainment, interact with some of today’s biggest stars and enjoy culinary experiences.

As the exclusive entertainment sponsor, Disney will bring talent, exclusive screenings and experiences from across the Company’s iconic brands and touchpoints, including ABC, ABC News, Disney Branded Television, Disney Cruise Line, Disney+, Disney Studios Content, Disney Television Studios, Disneyland Resort, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Hulu, Marvel Studios, National Geographic, Onyx Collective, Pixar and Walt Disney World Resort. Specific programming, experiences and talent appearances will be announced at a later date.

Already announced performances include Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson and New Edition. Anyone can register

Just yesterday, Disney Legend (and voice of Princess Tiana) Anika Noni Rose mentioned a possible opening date The Princess and the Frog themed attraction, prompting Disney to reveal more formal announcements at the ESSENCE festival in New Orleans.

What They’re Saying: