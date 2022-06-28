Latest “Marvel’s Avengers” War Table Gives Details on The Mighty Thor

The Mighty Thor is set to join the fight and the latest Marvel’s Avengers War Table gives all the details players need on the new character.
- With Jane Foster, AKA the Mighty Thor, now available as a playable character in Marvel’s Avengers, the latest War Table shares details on what players can expect from the new character.
- The more-than-six-minute video shows off all of the moves and play style of Mighty Thor as well as the cosmetics that have been created for the character.
- It also gives a brief look at the character’s comic book history before her addition to the game.
- Check out the full War Table below and get even more information on the updates to the game at the official Marvel’s Avengers blog from Square Enix.
- You can play as the Mighty Thor in Marvel’s Avengers now before seeing her hit the big screen in Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8.
More on Marvel’s Avengers:
