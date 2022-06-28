Marvel Comics Creators Share Designs for First Gay Spider-Man Ahead of Debut in “Edge of the Spider-Verse”

Marvel Comics creators Steve Foxe and Kris Anka shared a look at Web-Weaver, a new character who is set to debut in “Edge of the Spider-Verse #5″ and will be the first gay Spider-Man.
- Foxe, who is one of the many talented writers working on this upcoming comic, shared some insight on how he created the character.
- Anka is one of the artists working on the upcoming event and the one credited with creating the look for Web-Weaver.
- Anka also shared a look at the design as well as his inspirations for the look.
- Web-Weaver will make his debut in “Edge of the Spider-Verse #5,” along with Hunter-Spider, another new Spider-Man variant.
More on “Edge of the Spider-Verse”:
- Over the course of five issues, “Edge of the Spider-Verse” will introduce brand-new Spider-heroes as well as catch up with classic favorites such as Araña, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man: India!
- Each thrilling issue will contain three stories packed with debuts, new status quos, and seeds for an overarching saga that will set the stage for “The End of the Spider-Verse,” a new epic launching later this year.
- Check out designs for three of the new heroes you’ll meet in the series as well as the covers for the first two issues and a variant cover for the third.
- And don’t miss a single Spider-Verse tale when “Edge of the Spider-Verse” begins this August!