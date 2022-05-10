The Future of the Spider-Verse Will Be Revealed in New Marvel Comics Series “Edge of the Spider-Verse”

Announced earlier today at Polygon, fans will return to the Spider-Verse this August in a brand-new “Edge of the Spider-Verse” limited series!

Over the course of five issues, “Edge of the Spider-Verse” will introduce brand-new Spider-heroes as well as catch up with classic favorites such as Araña, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man: India!

Each thrilling issue will contain three stories packed with debuts, new status quos, and seeds for an overarching saga that will set the stage for “The End of the Spider-Verse,” a new epic launching later this year.

Check out designs for three of the new heroes you’ll meet in the series as well as the covers for the first two issues and a variant cover for the third.

And don’t miss a single Spider-Verse tale when “Edge of the Spider-Verse” begins this August!

What they’re saying:

