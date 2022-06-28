Disney+ “Percy Jackson” Series To Use ILM’s StageCraft Technology During Production

The impressive StageCraft technology developed by Industrial Light & Magic is being used on a number of new productions, with the new Disney+ series based on the Percy Jackson series being the first to use the new permanent Vancouver installation.

What’s Happening:

The new series coming to Disney+ based on Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians is opting to use virtual production methods, using Industrial Light & Magic’s (ILM) StageCraft LED Technology.

The new live-action adaptation of the books is set to tell the fantastical tale of the titular 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Previous productions to use the StageCraft technology also include: The Mandalorian Obi-Wan Kenobi Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania And the music video for Jhene Aiko’s “Lead the Way” from the Raya and the Last Dragon ’s soundtrack:



For more about ILM’s StageCraft technology, check out this video from Industrial Light & Magic about the use of the system during the production of the second season of The Mandalorian.

What They’re Saying:

Rick Riordan: “The story of Percy Jackson has such an epic scope. I am over the moon that we have forged such a great relationship [with ILM] to give this show such a cutting-edge look and feel.”

“With ILM’s StageCraft technology we allow filmmakers to design, light, and shoot the digital world as they would in the practical world all integrated in front of the cast and crew on stage.” 20th Studios executive vp of production Nissa Diederich: “The stage we have built will be home to Percy and potentially dozens more of our most ambitious series.