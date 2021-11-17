ILM to Open Virtual Production Stage in Vancouver

The future of film production is expanding as Industrial Light & Magic has announced plans to open a new virtual production stage in Vancouver, British Columbia next year.

What’s Happening:

According to the Hollywood Reporter

The virtual stage will feature a StageCraft LED system — also known as “the volume” as detailed in Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian .

With the addition of the Vancouver stage, there will be a total of five permanent ILM volumes, including two in Manhattan Beach, one at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, and one at Pinewood Studios in London.

These stages have not only been used for The Mandalorian ’s upcoming third season but have also been utilized for Lucasfilm’s Obi-Wan Kenobi and Marvel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania .

These stages have not only been used for The Mandalorian's upcoming third season but have also been utilized for Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Kenobi and Marvel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

