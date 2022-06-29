With the Disney Wish preparing for its maiden voyage, let’s take a look at the menu for the 1923 restaurant onboard. For a look at other Disney Wish dining rotation menus, check out our full post.
Disney Wish 1923 Menu
Appetizers:
Alameda Porcini Spiced Ahi Tuna – pickled lotus root, oyster mushroom, black sesame brittle, wasabi & yuzu mayonnaise (Gluten Free/Dairy Free)
Hyperion Four-Cheese Tri-Color Tortelloni – Meyer Lemon, artichoke, sun-dried tomato, baby spinach.
Burrata Mozzarella Cheese and Prosciutto di Parma – crisp cranberry and sunflower seed phyllo, charred blood orange
Kingswell Duck Confit Pastilla – dates, apricot, ginger, red pepper, saffron, black raspberry jam
Salads:
Fennel, Bartlett Pear, and Tatsoi Salad – manchego cheese, walnuts, sherry dressing (Gluten Free)
Split Napa Baby Romaine Lettuce – caesar dressing, heirloom grape tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano, ciabatta garlic croutons
From the Kettle:
Pulled Guinea Hen Corn Chowder – Yukon gold potato, cilantro, smoked bacon (Gluten Free)
Roasted Roma Tomato Soup – sourdough purple basil crostini
Bread Service:
Fig and Olive Bread – with honey butter dip
Entrees:
Tortiglioni Pasta – Prosecco Cream, Pancetta, shallots, cremini mushrooms, lemon thyme
Seared Verlasso Salmon FIlet – Californian wild honey parsnip puree, orange fennel essence, sauteed black garlic rapini (gluten free)
Riverside Roasted Green Circle Chicken – Leek rondels, brussels sprouts, yukon potato fondant, honeycrisp apple chutney, cabernet sauvignon reduction (gluten free)
Italian Flat Parsley and Rosemary-Crusted Rack of Lamb – Dauphinoise potato, roasted petitire turnip, carrot and zucchini, zinfandel rosemary sauce
1923 Peppered Filet Mignon – buttered long green beans, smoked bacon, crushed fingerling potato hash, pink pepper cafe au lait (gluten free)
Vegetarian:
Moroccan-Spiced Roasted Kabocha & Butternut Squash – Zaalouk, garbanzo, cinnamon brown rice, couscous, cilantro, arugula, pita, harissa dairy free yogurt.
Buena Vista Soft Shell Tacos – coconut oil quinoa, poblano, sweet bell pepper, salsa fresca, feta cheese, pickled red onions, cashew cream
Lighter Notes:
Loz Feliz Lobster Salad – baby bibb, endive lettuce, avocado, jicama, celery, purple potato, tostones, black beans, grape tomatoes, cilantro, lime (gluten and dairy free)
Grilled Grain-fed Sirloin Steak – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (gluten and dairy free)
Slow Roasted Breast of Chicken – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (Gluten and Dairy free)
Oven Baked Filet of Salmon – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (Gluten and Dairy Free)
Desserts:
Churros Calientes – Sugar Spice Churros, Dulce de Leche
Flourless Orange Almond Cake – Guava gel, lychee yogurt creme. (Gluten Free)
Atwater Fuji Apple Cheesecake – Sweet Dough Shell, Caramelized Apples, Cinnamon Cheesecake, Rolled Oat Crumble
Signature Dessert:
Burbank Blueberry-Lemon Bavarian Cream – Ecuador vanilla bean, lemon rocks, dried raspberry meringue
No Sugar Added Desserts:
Coconut Tapioca Pudding – strawberry lime salsa, matcha crumble
Ice Cream Sundae:
Hollywood Hills Hot Chocolate Fudge Sundae – vanilla ice cream, fudge brownie bites, fresh whipped cream, glazed cherry
Kids Menu
Starters:
Creamy Roasted Tomato Soup – with crisp cheese twist
Goofy’s Garden Salad – with your favorite choice of dressing
Main Event:
Chicken Pot Pie – with carrots, potatoes, celery, and peas. Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries, or macaroni and cheese.
Mini Cheeseburger – on brioche bun. Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries, or macaroni and cheese.
Panko-Crusted Cod with Tartar Sauce – Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries, or macaroni and cheese.
Crusty Pepperoni Pizza – Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries, or macaroni and cheese.
Disney Check Meals:
Grilled Beef Tenderloin – with green beans, roasted red skin potatoes, and strawberry yogurt parfait. Served with choice of small low fat milk or water.
Whole Wheat Spiral Pasta & Tomato Sauce – with roasted sliced chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, green peas, and apple slices. Served with choice of low fat milk or water.
Desserts:
Warm Fudge Chocolate Chip Cookie – Vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, sprinkles
Mickey Ice Cream Bar
Selection of Assorted Ice Cream