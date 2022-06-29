With the Disney Wish preparing for its maiden voyage, let’s take a look at the menu for the 1923 restaurant onboard. For a look at other Disney Wish dining rotation menus, check out our full post.

Disney Wish 1923 Menu

Appetizers:

Alameda Porcini Spiced Ahi Tuna – pickled lotus root, oyster mushroom, black sesame brittle, wasabi & yuzu mayonnaise (Gluten Free/Dairy Free)

Hyperion Four-Cheese Tri-Color Tortelloni – Meyer Lemon, artichoke, sun-dried tomato, baby spinach.

Burrata Mozzarella Cheese and Prosciutto di Parma – crisp cranberry and sunflower seed phyllo, charred blood orange

Kingswell Duck Confit Pastilla – dates, apricot, ginger, red pepper, saffron, black raspberry jam

Salads:

Fennel, Bartlett Pear, and Tatsoi Salad – manchego cheese, walnuts, sherry dressing (Gluten Free)

Split Napa Baby Romaine Lettuce – caesar dressing, heirloom grape tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano, ciabatta garlic croutons

From the Kettle:

Pulled Guinea Hen Corn Chowder – Yukon gold potato, cilantro, smoked bacon (Gluten Free)

Roasted Roma Tomato Soup – sourdough purple basil crostini

Bread Service:

Fig and Olive Bread – with honey butter dip

Entrees:

Tortiglioni Pasta – Prosecco Cream, Pancetta, shallots, cremini mushrooms, lemon thyme

Seared Verlasso Salmon FIlet – Californian wild honey parsnip puree, orange fennel essence, sauteed black garlic rapini (gluten free)

Riverside Roasted Green Circle Chicken – Leek rondels, brussels sprouts, yukon potato fondant, honeycrisp apple chutney, cabernet sauvignon reduction (gluten free)

Italian Flat Parsley and Rosemary-Crusted Rack of Lamb – Dauphinoise potato, roasted petitire turnip, carrot and zucchini, zinfandel rosemary sauce

1923 Peppered Filet Mignon – buttered long green beans, smoked bacon, crushed fingerling potato hash, pink pepper cafe au lait (gluten free)

Vegetarian:

Moroccan-Spiced Roasted Kabocha & Butternut Squash – Zaalouk, garbanzo, cinnamon brown rice, couscous, cilantro, arugula, pita, harissa dairy free yogurt.

Buena Vista Soft Shell Tacos – coconut oil quinoa, poblano, sweet bell pepper, salsa fresca, feta cheese, pickled red onions, cashew cream

Lighter Notes:

Loz Feliz Lobster Salad – baby bibb, endive lettuce, avocado, jicama, celery, purple potato, tostones, black beans, grape tomatoes, cilantro, lime (gluten and dairy free)

Grilled Grain-fed Sirloin Steak – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (gluten and dairy free)

Slow Roasted Breast of Chicken – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (Gluten and Dairy free)

Oven Baked Filet of Salmon – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (Gluten and Dairy Free)

Desserts:

Churros Calientes – Sugar Spice Churros, Dulce de Leche

Flourless Orange Almond Cake – Guava gel, lychee yogurt creme. (Gluten Free)

Atwater Fuji Apple Cheesecake – Sweet Dough Shell, Caramelized Apples, Cinnamon Cheesecake, Rolled Oat Crumble

Signature Dessert:

Burbank Blueberry-Lemon Bavarian Cream – Ecuador vanilla bean, lemon rocks, dried raspberry meringue

No Sugar Added Desserts:

Coconut Tapioca Pudding – strawberry lime salsa, matcha crumble

Ice Cream Sundae:

Hollywood Hills Hot Chocolate Fudge Sundae – vanilla ice cream, fudge brownie bites, fresh whipped cream, glazed cherry

Kids Menu

Starters:

Creamy Roasted Tomato Soup – with crisp cheese twist

Goofy’s Garden Salad – with your favorite choice of dressing

Main Event:

Chicken Pot Pie – with carrots, potatoes, celery, and peas. Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries, or macaroni and cheese.

Mini Cheeseburger – on brioche bun. Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries, or macaroni and cheese.

Panko-Crusted Cod with Tartar Sauce – Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries, or macaroni and cheese.

Crusty Pepperoni Pizza – Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries, or macaroni and cheese.

Disney Check Meals:

Grilled Beef Tenderloin – with green beans, roasted red skin potatoes, and strawberry yogurt parfait. Served with choice of small low fat milk or water.

Whole Wheat Spiral Pasta & Tomato Sauce – with roasted sliced chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, green peas, and apple slices. Served with choice of low fat milk or water.

Desserts:

Warm Fudge Chocolate Chip Cookie – Vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, sprinkles

Mickey Ice Cream Bar

Selection of Assorted Ice Cream



