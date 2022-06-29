All The Menus of Disney Wish’s Dining Rotation – Plus Room Service Too!

With the new dining options aboard the Disney Wish, take a look at the menus from the new restaurants featured in the standard dining rotation, as well as the options guests can find aboard in Room Service!

1923

Appetizers:

Alameda Porcini Spiced Ahi Tuna – pickled lotus root, oyster mushroom, black sesame brittle, wasabi & yuzu mayonnaise (Gluten Free/Dairy Free)

Hyperion Four-Cheese Tri-Color Tortelloni – Meyer Lemon, artichoke, sun-dried tomato, baby spinach.

Burrata Mozzarella Cheese and Prosciutto di Parma – crisp cranberry and sunflower seed phyllo, charred blood orange

Kingswell Duck Confit Pastilla – dates, apricot, ginger, red pepper, saffron, black raspberry jam

Salads:

Fennel, Bartlett Pear, and Tatsoi Salad – manchego cheese, walnuts, sherry dressing (Gluten Free)

Split Napa Baby Romaine Lettuce – caesar dressing, heirloom grape tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano, ciabatta garlic croutons

From the Kettle:

Pulled Guinea Hen Corn Chowder – Yukon gold potato, cilantro, smoked bacon (Gluten Free)

Roasted Roma Tomato Soup – sourdough purple basil crostini

Bread Service:

Fig and Olive Bread – with honey butter dip

Entrees:

Tortiglioni Pasta – Prosecco Cream, Pancetta, shallots, cremini mushrooms, lemon thyme

Seared Verlasso Salmon FIlet – Californian wild honey parsnip puree, orange fennel essence, sauteed black garlic rapini (gluten free)

Riverside Roasted Green Circle Chicken – Leek rondels, brussels sprouts, yukon potato fondant, honeycrisp apple chutney, cabernet sauvignon reduction (gluten free)

Italian Flat Parsley and Rosemary-Crusted Rack of Lamb – Dauphinoise potato, roasted petitire turnip, carrot and zucchini, zinfandel rosemary sauce

1923 Peppered Filet Mignon – buttered long green beans, smoked bacon, crushed fingerling potato hash, pink pepper cafe au lait (gluten free)

Vegetarian:

Moroccan-Spiced Roasted Kabocha & Butternut Squash – Zaalouk, garbanzo, cinnamon brown rice, couscous, cilantro, arugula, pita, harissa dairy free yogurt.

Buena Vista Soft Shell Tacos – coconut oil quinoa, poblano, sweet bell pepper, salsa fresca, feta cheese, pickled red onions, cashew cream

Lighter Notes:

Loz Feliz Lobster Salad – baby bibb, endive lettuce, avocado, jicama, celery, purple potato, tostones, black beans, grape tomatoes, cilantro, lime (gluten and dairy free)

Grilled Grain-fed Sirloin Steak – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (gluten and dairy free)

Slow Roasted Breast of Chicken – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (Gluten and Dairy free)

Oven Baked Filet of Salmon – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (Gluten and Dairy Free)

Desserts:

Churros Calientes – Sugar Spice Churros, Dulce de Leche

Flourless Orange Almond Cake – Guava gel, lychee yogurt creme. (Gluten Free)

Atwater Fuji Apple Cheesecake – Sweet Dough Shell, Caramelized Apples, Cinnamon Cheesecake, Rolled Oat Crumble

Signature Dessert:

Burbank Blueberry-Lemon Bavarian Cream – Ecuador vanilla bean, lemon rocks, dried raspberry meringue

No Sugar Added Desserts:

Coconut Tapioca Pudding – strawberry lime salsa, matcha crumble

Ice Cream Sundae:

Hollywood Hills Hot Chocolate Fudge Sundae – vanilla ice cream, fudge brownie bites, fresh whipped cream, glazed cherry

Kids Menu

Starters:

Creamy Roasted Tomato Soup – with crisp cheese twist

Goofy’s Garden Salad – with your favorite choice of dressing

Main Event:

Chicken Pot Pie – with carrots, potatoes, celery, and peas. Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries, or macaroni and cheese.

Mini Cheeseburger – on brioche bun. Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries, or macaroni and cheese.

Panko-Crusted Cod with Tartar Sauce – Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries, or macaroni and cheese.

Crusty Pepperoni Pizza – Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries, or macaroni and cheese.

Disney Check Meals:

Grilled Beef Tenderloin – with green beans, roasted red skin potatoes, and strawberry yogurt parfait. Served with choice of small low fat milk or water.

Whole Wheat Spiral Pasta & Tomato Sauce – with roasted sliced chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, green peas, and apple slices. Served with choice of low fat milk or water.

Desserts:

Warm Fudge Chocolate Chip Cookie – Vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, sprinkles

Mickey Ice Cream Bar

Selection of Assorted Ice Cream

Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure

Smorgasbord:

Anna’s Koldtbord – “Hot” smoked salmon, smoked fjord trout horseradish lefse, salmon gravlax, sweet shrimp, dill honey mustard, crisp knackerbrot.

Blushing Oaken’s Chilled White and Green Asparagus- pea tendrils, heirloom tomatoes, radish, dill (gluten and dairy free)

Elsa’s Royal Baked Scallops – Shrimp tarragon bisque, rainbow carrots, leeks, flaky pastry

Jarlsberg Cheese and Rosemary Ham Tart – Gala apple, williams pear compote

Salads:

Nordic Cucumber, Potato & Carrot Salad- baby oakleaf, lolla rossa lettuce. (Gluten and Dairy Free)

Troll Valley Baby Field Greens – vanilla, apricots, brioche croutons, candied walnuts, lingonberry dressing

From the Kettle:

Sven’s Favorite Carrot Soup – Caraway, rye sippits

Split Yellow Pea Soup – Pulled ham hock, pannekaken

Entrees:

King Agnarr’s Dry-Rubbed Roasted Pork Tenderloin – Buttered Chard, Honey Butternut Squash, yukon gold potato puree, crisp shallots, red currant port wine reduction

Pan-seared Chilean Sea Bass – White asparagus, petite leeks, savoy spinach, romanesco, peas, kohlrabi, rainbow carrots, seared scallop, pea tendrils, mjod vinaigrette

Arendelle Kjottkake – Braised meatballs, rosemary cream reduction, egg noodles, lingonberry chutney

Juniper Spiced Roasted Chicken Breast – scallions, duck confit double fried potatoes, estragon wild mushroom ragout (Gluten and Dairy free)

Garlic & Thyme Roasted Beef Rib-Eye – double-baked potato, buttered broccoli, sweet honey-roasted carrots, cabernet jus (gluten free)

Vegetarian:

Queen Iduna’s Potato Lefse – Marjoram Butter Crust, Heirloom Carrots, Spinach, celeriac, green and white asparagus, baby brussels sprouts, leems, aquavit jarlsberg cream

Kaldolmar – plant-based “beef,’ savoy cabbage, brown rice, carrots, celery, dill yogurt drizzle (gluten and dairy free)

Lighter Notes:

Seared Salmon Salad – Fennel seen quinoa, boston bibb, oakleaf, spinach, endive lettuce, red cabbage, green onion, soft egg, cucumber, dill, whole-grain mustard dressing, honey biscuit streusel.

Grilled Grain-fed Sirloin Steak – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (gluten and dairy free)

Slow Roasted Breast of Chicken – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (Gluten and Dairy free)

Oven Baked Filet of Salmon – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (Gluten and Dairy Free)

Desserts:

Eplekake, Apple Cake – Caramel Sauce, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, florentine almond crunch

Norwegian Pancake Roulade – Pancake, lingonberry jam, gjovik white chocolate cheesecake

Kvaefjordkake – butter cake, baked almond meringue, vanilla cream, berry compote.

Signature Dessert:

Troll Family’s Rock Chocolate Bar – Chocolate cake, pistachio cookie rocks, elderflower meringue

No Sugar Added Dessert:

Citrus-Almond Cake – Lemon almond cake, buttermilk ice cream, orange fennel salad

Ice Cream Sundae:

“It’s Elsa’s Coronation Sundae!” – Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, marshmallows, fresh whipped cream, snowflakes

Kid’s Menu

Starters:

Sven’s Sweet Carrot Soup with buttery croutons

Trolls’ Garden Salad with your favorite choice of dressing

Main Event:

3oz Sirloin Steak and Grilled Shrimp – entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.

The Royal Corn Dog – with Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce. entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.

Barbecue Chicken Pizza – entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.

Mini Cheeseburger on Brioche Bun – entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.

Disney Check Meals:

Elsa & Anna’s Baked Salmon with brown rice pilaf, roasted cauliflower florets, and blueberry crunch parfait. Served with voice of small low fat milk or water.

Kristoff’s Whole-Wheat Penne Pasta with Meatballs – tomato sauce, steamed carrots, and apple slices. Served with voice of small low fat milk or water.

Desserts:

Olaf’s Campfire S’mores Bar – Graham Cracker, Roasted Marshmallow, Oreo Cookies, Double Chocolate, Vanilla Ice Cream

Mickey Ice Cream Bar

Selection of Assorted Ice Cream

Worlds of Marvel

Showcase Apps:

Smoked Salmon – minneola, english cucumber, creme fraiche, dill, chive, salmon caviar (Gluten Free)

Steamed Bao Buns – seared ginger orange pork belly, toasted sesame seeds, pickled daikon, spring onions, mirin soy honey glaze

Hearts of Palm Ceviche – Tamarillo, sweet potato, purple onion, lime, cilantro, bell pepper, Infinity Stone popcorn (Gluten Free)

Crispy Breaded Fried Shrimp – White Cheddar and Corn Grits, bell peppers, collard greens, smokehouse barbecue sauce

Wakandan Salads:

Heirloom Tomato Salad – Escarole, arugula, purple onion, black beans, blue and red corn chips, parsley, bearss lime (dairy free)

Iceberg Wedge – Candied pecans, smoked bacon lardons, black and globe radish, maytag blue cheese (gluten free)

From the Sokovian Kettle:

Kartoffelsuppe – creamed potato soup, carrots, celery, knockwurst, thyme (gluten free)

Cream of Porcini Mushroom Soup – sour cream, red beet, lemon

Bread Service:

Marble Loaf with red bell pepper dipping sauce

Entrees Assemble:

Berbere Spiced Pork Chop – Wakandan Vegetable Pilau, pomegranate, red pepper sauce, rainbow chard, roasted scallion

Chicken Schnitzel – Panko-crusted chicken breast, butter sauteed potatoes, caramelized onions, long green beans, lemon, anchovy, capers

Seared Turbot Filet – Sweet pea puree, roasted heirloom carrots, romanesco, pancetta, tarragon sandefjord sauce (gluten free)

Golden Mystic Pasta – Caramelized scallops, angel hair, chardonnay lemon saffron cream, roasted vine tomatoes, savoy spinach

Delmonico Rib-Eye Steak with Black Truffle Butter – whipped yukon gold potatoes, green asparagus, cabernet reduction (gluten free)

Vegetarian:

Ricotta Gnocchi – fontina cheese, caramelized grape tomato confit, broccoli rabe, arugula pesto

Shiitake and Tofu Edon – udon noodles, baby bok choy, tofu, red onions, kombu, enoki mushrooms, miso shiitake broth

Lighter Notes:

Lamb Shawarma Salad – Slow-roasted cumin spiced pulled lamb leg in mini pitas, with iceberg, endive, romaine lettuce, surnac onions, vine tomatoes, pickled red cabbage, roasted chickpeas, cucumber and lemon yogurt dressing

Grilled Grain-fed Sirloin Steak – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (gluten and dairy free)

Slow Roasted Breast of Chicken – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (Gluten and Dairy free)

Oven Baked Filet of Salmon – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (Gluten and Dairy Free)

Desserts:

Subatomic Sticky Date Pudding – salted coconut macaroon, balsamic caramel glaze, vanilla ice cream

Quantum Key Lime Pie – key lime curd, raspberry gel, whipped lime ganache

Nano Dobos Torta – Layered cake, rich chocolate truffle cream, caramel

Signature Dessert:

Cheesecake Byte – fresh berries, strawberry jelly, whipped cream

No Sugar Added Desserts:

Wakanda Flourless Chocolate Beetroot Cake – chocolate beetroot cake, pepper creme, milk chocolate soil

Ice Cream Sundae:

Pym Doughnut Sundae – Dulce de Leche ice cream, pecan brownie, caramel fudge sauce, chocolate glazed mini-doughnut, whipped cream

Kids Menu

Super Hero Starters:

Creamed Potato Soup with carrots and celery

Garden Salad with your favorite choice of dressing

Main Event:

Crisp Chicken Tenders – with ranch dressing. Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.

Mini Cheeseburger – on brioche bun. Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.

Tomato and Mozzarella Pizza – Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.

Baked Filet of Cod – Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.

Disney Check Meals:

Whole-Wheat Spaghetti Pasta with Mega Turkey Meatball – with marinara sauce, garden salad, and apple slices. Served with choice of small low fat milk or water.

Barbecue-Glazed Chicken Breast with roasted sweet potato wedges, sweet corn, and fruit salad. Served with choice of small low fat milk or water.

Daring Desserts:

Quantum Cupcake – red velvet cake, cream cheese, Marvel Sprinkles

Mickey Ice Cream Bar

Selection of Assorted Ice Cream

Room Service

Appetizers, Soups and Salad:

All Hands on Deck – a special selection of international cheeses served with crackers

Mixed Garden Salad – mixed leaves with tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, peppers, red onions with a choice of dressings (ranch, raspberry, italian, or balsamic)

Arugula and Romaine Lettuce Salad – with yellow and red grape tomatoes, bocconcini, balsamic dressing

Grilled Salmon Salad – Crisp romaine and iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, vidalia onions, cucumber, apple-cranberry kasha, and a honey-dijon dressing (gluten and dairy free)

Cream of Tomato Soup – with toasted grilled wisconsin cheddar cheese sandwich

Chicken Noodle Soup – clear chicken broth, with pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, celery, leek and thyme. Served with sourdough baguette (Dairy Free)

All-American Fare:

Buffalo Chicken Wings – with celery and carrots. Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dip.

Crisp Breaded Chicken Tenders – with french fries and barbecue sauce

Crisp Plant-based Chicken Sandwich – on soft toasted bun, dill pickle, shaved iceberg lettuce, vidalia onions, plant-based garlic aioli and sweet potato fries

Grilled Angus American Cheeseburger – on toasted brioche bun with shaved iceberg lettuce, vidalia onions, tomato, dill pickle and french fries

Flatbreads and Pasta:

Penne Bolognaise – penne pasta tossed in a rich bolognese sauce with grated parmesan reggiano cheese and garlic crostini

Pepperoni Flatbread – rich tomato sauce on a crispy base with melted mozzarella cheese and spiced italian sausage

Margherita Flatbread – rich tomato sauce on a crispy base with melted mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and basil

Desserts:

New York Cheesecake – raspberry ganache, fresh whipped cream

Chocolate Truffle Cake – chocolate brownie, truffle mousse, nutella

Chocolate Chip Cookie – baked daily

Baristas Favorites:

Espresso (single) – $2.50

Espresso (double) – $3.50

Macchiato (single) – $2.50

Macchiato (double) – $3.50

Mocha (single) $3.25

Mocha (double) $4.50

Cafe Latte (Single) $3.25

Cafe Latte (double) $4.50

Cappuccino (single) $3.25

Cappuccino (double) $4.50

Add Flavor $0.75

Green Tea Matcha $5.50

Turmeric Latte $5.50

Beet Root Latte $5.50

Fresh From the Press:

Booster – Orange, carrot, lemon, ginger – $5.25

Rejuvenate – Beet Root, Carrot, Apple – $5.25

Detox – Kale, Spinach, cucumber, spirulina, Dasani – $5.25

Juice ‘N’ Go:

Juice Tonic: Rebuilding apple, banana, kale, spinach, chia seed, spirulina $6.25

Get Up: Restore – banana, blueberry, strawberry, almond milk, sunflower seeds, turmeric powder $9.00

Add Protein Vanilla or Chocolate – $1.50

To Go:

Illy Cold Brew Cappuccino – $5.00

Vita Coco Coconut Water – $6.25

Core Power – Strawberry Banana or Vanilla – $5.00

Health-Ade Kombucha – Pink Lady Apple or Pomegranate – $6.25

Huzzah Probiotic – Juicy Pear or Strawberry Hibiscus $5.00

Wine by the Glass:

Moet & Chandon Ice – Epernay, France $15.25

Tattinger Brut La Francaise – Reims, France $16.75

St. Francis Chardonnay – Sonoma County, California, USA $9.75

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio – Trentino-Alto-Adige, Italy $11.00

Vanderpump Rose – Cote de Provence, France $11.25

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc – Marlborough, New Zealand $13.00

KIng Estate Pinot Noit – Oregon, USA – $12.00

Felino Malbec – Mendoza, Argentina $9.50

Kendall Jackson Cabernet Sauvignon – California, USA $9.50

Murphy Goode Merlot – Sonoma County, California, USA $9.00

Beers and Seltzers:

Classic Beers – 6 pack special buy 5 get 1 free, any imported or domestic beer, any time $30.00

Signature Beers – 6 pack special buy 5 get 1 free, any imported or domestic beer, any time $35.00

Daura Damm Lager Gluten Free 5.4% ABV $7.00

Heineken 0.0 Zero Proof Lager 0.0% ABV $6.00

White Claw – Black Cherry, Mango, or watermelon – $6.00

Truly – Pineapple or Wild Berry – $6.00

Topo Chico – Strawberry Guava – $6.00

Cocktails:

Acai – Pirinha Leblon Cachaca, Cedilla Acai – $10.00

K-Refresher – Empress 1908, Elderflower, White Claw Watermelon $12.00

Rum Mocha – Illy Cold Brew, SelvaRey Chocolate Rum, Kahlua $11.00

Zero-Proof Non-Alcoholic:

Ink & Paint – Simply Lemonade, Butterfly Pea Tea, Strawberry $5.50

Warm Hugs – Coconut, Ice Cream, Strawberries, Illy Coffee $5.50