All The Menus of Disney Wish’s Dining Rotation – Plus Room Service Too!

With the new dining options aboard the Disney Wish, take a look at the menus from the new restaurants featured in the standard dining rotation, as well as the options guests can find aboard in Room Service!
1923
Appetizers:
Alameda Porcini Spiced Ahi Tuna – pickled lotus root, oyster mushroom, black sesame brittle, wasabi & yuzu mayonnaise (Gluten Free/Dairy Free)
Hyperion Four-Cheese Tri-Color Tortelloni – Meyer Lemon, artichoke, sun-dried tomato, baby spinach.
Burrata Mozzarella Cheese and Prosciutto di Parma – crisp cranberry and sunflower seed phyllo, charred blood orange
Kingswell Duck Confit Pastilla – dates, apricot, ginger, red pepper, saffron, black raspberry jam
Salads:
Fennel, Bartlett Pear, and Tatsoi Salad – manchego cheese, walnuts, sherry dressing (Gluten Free)
Split Napa Baby Romaine Lettuce – caesar dressing, heirloom grape tomatoes, parmigiano-reggiano, ciabatta garlic croutons
From the Kettle:
Pulled Guinea Hen Corn Chowder – Yukon gold potato, cilantro, smoked bacon (Gluten Free)
Roasted Roma Tomato Soup – sourdough purple basil crostini
Bread Service:
Fig and Olive Bread – with honey butter dip
Entrees:
Tortiglioni Pasta – Prosecco Cream, Pancetta, shallots, cremini mushrooms, lemon thyme
Seared Verlasso Salmon FIlet – Californian wild honey parsnip puree, orange fennel essence, sauteed black garlic rapini (gluten free)
Riverside Roasted Green Circle Chicken – Leek rondels, brussels sprouts, yukon potato fondant, honeycrisp apple chutney, cabernet sauvignon reduction (gluten free)
Italian Flat Parsley and Rosemary-Crusted Rack of Lamb – Dauphinoise potato, roasted petitire turnip, carrot and zucchini, zinfandel rosemary sauce
1923 Peppered Filet Mignon – buttered long green beans, smoked bacon, crushed fingerling potato hash, pink pepper cafe au lait (gluten free)
Vegetarian:
Moroccan-Spiced Roasted Kabocha & Butternut Squash – Zaalouk, garbanzo, cinnamon brown rice, couscous, cilantro, arugula, pita, harissa dairy free yogurt.
Buena Vista Soft Shell Tacos – coconut oil quinoa, poblano, sweet bell pepper, salsa fresca, feta cheese, pickled red onions, cashew cream
Lighter Notes:
Loz Feliz Lobster Salad – baby bibb, endive lettuce, avocado, jicama, celery, purple potato, tostones, black beans, grape tomatoes, cilantro, lime (gluten and dairy free)
Grilled Grain-fed Sirloin Steak – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (gluten and dairy free)
Slow Roasted Breast of Chicken – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (Gluten and Dairy free)
Oven Baked Filet of Salmon – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (Gluten and Dairy Free)
Desserts:
Churros Calientes – Sugar Spice Churros, Dulce de Leche
Flourless Orange Almond Cake – Guava gel, lychee yogurt creme. (Gluten Free)
Atwater Fuji Apple Cheesecake – Sweet Dough Shell, Caramelized Apples, Cinnamon Cheesecake, Rolled Oat Crumble
Signature Dessert:
Burbank Blueberry-Lemon Bavarian Cream – Ecuador vanilla bean, lemon rocks, dried raspberry meringue
No Sugar Added Desserts:
Coconut Tapioca Pudding – strawberry lime salsa, matcha crumble
Ice Cream Sundae:
Hollywood Hills Hot Chocolate Fudge Sundae – vanilla ice cream, fudge brownie bites, fresh whipped cream, glazed cherry
Kids Menu
Starters:
Creamy Roasted Tomato Soup – with crisp cheese twist
Goofy’s Garden Salad – with your favorite choice of dressing
Main Event:
Chicken Pot Pie – with carrots, potatoes, celery, and peas. Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries, or macaroni and cheese.
Mini Cheeseburger – on brioche bun. Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries, or macaroni and cheese.
Panko-Crusted Cod with Tartar Sauce – Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries, or macaroni and cheese.
Crusty Pepperoni Pizza – Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries, or macaroni and cheese.
Disney Check Meals:
Grilled Beef Tenderloin – with green beans, roasted red skin potatoes, and strawberry yogurt parfait. Served with choice of small low fat milk or water.
Whole Wheat Spiral Pasta & Tomato Sauce – with roasted sliced chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, green peas, and apple slices. Served with choice of low fat milk or water.
Desserts:
Warm Fudge Chocolate Chip Cookie – Vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, sprinkles
Mickey Ice Cream Bar
Selection of Assorted Ice Cream
Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure
Smorgasbord:
Anna’s Koldtbord – “Hot” smoked salmon, smoked fjord trout horseradish lefse, salmon gravlax, sweet shrimp, dill honey mustard, crisp knackerbrot.
Blushing Oaken’s Chilled White and Green Asparagus- pea tendrils, heirloom tomatoes, radish, dill (gluten and dairy free)
Elsa’s Royal Baked Scallops – Shrimp tarragon bisque, rainbow carrots, leeks, flaky pastry
Jarlsberg Cheese and Rosemary Ham Tart – Gala apple, williams pear compote
Salads:
Nordic Cucumber, Potato & Carrot Salad- baby oakleaf, lolla rossa lettuce. (Gluten and Dairy Free)
Troll Valley Baby Field Greens – vanilla, apricots, brioche croutons, candied walnuts, lingonberry dressing
From the Kettle:
Sven’s Favorite Carrot Soup – Caraway, rye sippits
Split Yellow Pea Soup – Pulled ham hock, pannekaken
Entrees:
King Agnarr’s Dry-Rubbed Roasted Pork Tenderloin – Buttered Chard, Honey Butternut Squash, yukon gold potato puree, crisp shallots, red currant port wine reduction
Pan-seared Chilean Sea Bass – White asparagus, petite leeks, savoy spinach, romanesco, peas, kohlrabi, rainbow carrots, seared scallop, pea tendrils, mjod vinaigrette
Arendelle Kjottkake – Braised meatballs, rosemary cream reduction, egg noodles, lingonberry chutney
Juniper Spiced Roasted Chicken Breast – scallions, duck confit double fried potatoes, estragon wild mushroom ragout (Gluten and Dairy free)
Garlic & Thyme Roasted Beef Rib-Eye – double-baked potato, buttered broccoli, sweet honey-roasted carrots, cabernet jus (gluten free)
Vegetarian:
Queen Iduna’s Potato Lefse – Marjoram Butter Crust, Heirloom Carrots, Spinach, celeriac, green and white asparagus, baby brussels sprouts, leems, aquavit jarlsberg cream
Kaldolmar – plant-based “beef,’ savoy cabbage, brown rice, carrots, celery, dill yogurt drizzle (gluten and dairy free)
Lighter Notes:
Seared Salmon Salad – Fennel seen quinoa, boston bibb, oakleaf, spinach, endive lettuce, red cabbage, green onion, soft egg, cucumber, dill, whole-grain mustard dressing, honey biscuit streusel.
Grilled Grain-fed Sirloin Steak – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (gluten and dairy free)
Slow Roasted Breast of Chicken – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (Gluten and Dairy free)
Oven Baked Filet of Salmon – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (Gluten and Dairy Free)
Desserts:
Eplekake, Apple Cake – Caramel Sauce, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, florentine almond crunch
Norwegian Pancake Roulade – Pancake, lingonberry jam, gjovik white chocolate cheesecake
Kvaefjordkake – butter cake, baked almond meringue, vanilla cream, berry compote.
Signature Dessert:
Troll Family’s Rock Chocolate Bar – Chocolate cake, pistachio cookie rocks, elderflower meringue
No Sugar Added Dessert:
Citrus-Almond Cake – Lemon almond cake, buttermilk ice cream, orange fennel salad
Ice Cream Sundae:
“It’s Elsa’s Coronation Sundae!” – Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, marshmallows, fresh whipped cream, snowflakes
Kid’s Menu
Starters:
Sven’s Sweet Carrot Soup with buttery croutons
Trolls’ Garden Salad with your favorite choice of dressing
Main Event:
3oz Sirloin Steak and Grilled Shrimp – entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.
The Royal Corn Dog – with Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce. entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.
Barbecue Chicken Pizza – entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.
Mini Cheeseburger on Brioche Bun – entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.
Disney Check Meals:
Elsa & Anna’s Baked Salmon with brown rice pilaf, roasted cauliflower florets, and blueberry crunch parfait. Served with voice of small low fat milk or water.
Kristoff’s Whole-Wheat Penne Pasta with Meatballs – tomato sauce, steamed carrots, and apple slices. Served with voice of small low fat milk or water.
Desserts:
Olaf’s Campfire S’mores Bar – Graham Cracker, Roasted Marshmallow, Oreo Cookies, Double Chocolate, Vanilla Ice Cream
Mickey Ice Cream Bar
Selection of Assorted Ice Cream
Worlds of Marvel
Showcase Apps:
Smoked Salmon – minneola, english cucumber, creme fraiche, dill, chive, salmon caviar (Gluten Free)
Steamed Bao Buns – seared ginger orange pork belly, toasted sesame seeds, pickled daikon, spring onions, mirin soy honey glaze
Hearts of Palm Ceviche – Tamarillo, sweet potato, purple onion, lime, cilantro, bell pepper, Infinity Stone popcorn (Gluten Free)
Crispy Breaded Fried Shrimp – White Cheddar and Corn Grits, bell peppers, collard greens, smokehouse barbecue sauce
Wakandan Salads:
Heirloom Tomato Salad – Escarole, arugula, purple onion, black beans, blue and red corn chips, parsley, bearss lime (dairy free)
Iceberg Wedge – Candied pecans, smoked bacon lardons, black and globe radish, maytag blue cheese (gluten free)
From the Sokovian Kettle:
Kartoffelsuppe – creamed potato soup, carrots, celery, knockwurst, thyme (gluten free)
Cream of Porcini Mushroom Soup – sour cream, red beet, lemon
Bread Service:
Marble Loaf with red bell pepper dipping sauce
Entrees Assemble:
Berbere Spiced Pork Chop – Wakandan Vegetable Pilau, pomegranate, red pepper sauce, rainbow chard, roasted scallion
Chicken Schnitzel – Panko-crusted chicken breast, butter sauteed potatoes, caramelized onions, long green beans, lemon, anchovy, capers
Seared Turbot Filet – Sweet pea puree, roasted heirloom carrots, romanesco, pancetta, tarragon sandefjord sauce (gluten free)
Golden Mystic Pasta – Caramelized scallops, angel hair, chardonnay lemon saffron cream, roasted vine tomatoes, savoy spinach
Delmonico Rib-Eye Steak with Black Truffle Butter – whipped yukon gold potatoes, green asparagus, cabernet reduction (gluten free)
Vegetarian:
Ricotta Gnocchi – fontina cheese, caramelized grape tomato confit, broccoli rabe, arugula pesto
Shiitake and Tofu Edon – udon noodles, baby bok choy, tofu, red onions, kombu, enoki mushrooms, miso shiitake broth
Lighter Notes:
Lamb Shawarma Salad – Slow-roasted cumin spiced pulled lamb leg in mini pitas, with iceberg, endive, romaine lettuce, surnac onions, vine tomatoes, pickled red cabbage, roasted chickpeas, cucumber and lemon yogurt dressing
Grilled Grain-fed Sirloin Steak – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (gluten and dairy free)
Slow Roasted Breast of Chicken – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (Gluten and Dairy free)
Oven Baked Filet of Salmon – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (Gluten and Dairy Free)
Desserts:
Subatomic Sticky Date Pudding – salted coconut macaroon, balsamic caramel glaze, vanilla ice cream
Quantum Key Lime Pie – key lime curd, raspberry gel, whipped lime ganache
Nano Dobos Torta – Layered cake, rich chocolate truffle cream, caramel
Signature Dessert:
Cheesecake Byte – fresh berries, strawberry jelly, whipped cream
No Sugar Added Desserts:
Wakanda Flourless Chocolate Beetroot Cake – chocolate beetroot cake, pepper creme, milk chocolate soil
Ice Cream Sundae:
Pym Doughnut Sundae – Dulce de Leche ice cream, pecan brownie, caramel fudge sauce, chocolate glazed mini-doughnut, whipped cream
Kids Menu
Super Hero Starters:
Creamed Potato Soup with carrots and celery
Garden Salad with your favorite choice of dressing
Main Event:
Crisp Chicken Tenders – with ranch dressing. Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.
Mini Cheeseburger – on brioche bun. Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.
Tomato and Mozzarella Pizza – Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.
Baked Filet of Cod – Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.
Disney Check Meals:
Whole-Wheat Spaghetti Pasta with Mega Turkey Meatball – with marinara sauce, garden salad, and apple slices. Served with choice of small low fat milk or water.
Barbecue-Glazed Chicken Breast with roasted sweet potato wedges, sweet corn, and fruit salad. Served with choice of small low fat milk or water.
Daring Desserts:
Quantum Cupcake – red velvet cake, cream cheese, Marvel Sprinkles
Mickey Ice Cream Bar
Selection of Assorted Ice Cream
Room Service
Appetizers, Soups and Salad:
All Hands on Deck – a special selection of international cheeses served with crackers
Mixed Garden Salad – mixed leaves with tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, peppers, red onions with a choice of dressings (ranch, raspberry, italian, or balsamic)
Arugula and Romaine Lettuce Salad – with yellow and red grape tomatoes, bocconcini, balsamic dressing
Grilled Salmon Salad – Crisp romaine and iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, vidalia onions, cucumber, apple-cranberry kasha, and a honey-dijon dressing (gluten and dairy free)
Cream of Tomato Soup – with toasted grilled wisconsin cheddar cheese sandwich
Chicken Noodle Soup – clear chicken broth, with pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, celery, leek and thyme. Served with sourdough baguette (Dairy Free)
All-American Fare:
Buffalo Chicken Wings – with celery and carrots. Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dip.
Crisp Breaded Chicken Tenders – with french fries and barbecue sauce
Crisp Plant-based Chicken Sandwich – on soft toasted bun, dill pickle, shaved iceberg lettuce, vidalia onions, plant-based garlic aioli and sweet potato fries
Grilled Angus American Cheeseburger – on toasted brioche bun with shaved iceberg lettuce, vidalia onions, tomato, dill pickle and french fries
Flatbreads and Pasta:
Penne Bolognaise – penne pasta tossed in a rich bolognese sauce with grated parmesan reggiano cheese and garlic crostini
Pepperoni Flatbread – rich tomato sauce on a crispy base with melted mozzarella cheese and spiced italian sausage
Margherita Flatbread – rich tomato sauce on a crispy base with melted mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and basil
Desserts:
New York Cheesecake – raspberry ganache, fresh whipped cream
Chocolate Truffle Cake – chocolate brownie, truffle mousse, nutella
Chocolate Chip Cookie – baked daily
Baristas Favorites:
Espresso (single) – $2.50
Espresso (double) – $3.50
Macchiato (single) – $2.50
Macchiato (double) – $3.50
Mocha (single) $3.25
Mocha (double) $4.50
Cafe Latte (Single) $3.25
Cafe Latte (double) $4.50
Cappuccino (single) $3.25
Cappuccino (double) $4.50
Add Flavor $0.75
Green Tea Matcha $5.50
Turmeric Latte $5.50
Beet Root Latte $5.50
Fresh From the Press:
Booster – Orange, carrot, lemon, ginger – $5.25
Rejuvenate – Beet Root, Carrot, Apple – $5.25
Detox – Kale, Spinach, cucumber, spirulina, Dasani – $5.25
Juice ‘N’ Go:
Juice Tonic: Rebuilding apple, banana, kale, spinach, chia seed, spirulina $6.25
Get Up: Restore – banana, blueberry, strawberry, almond milk, sunflower seeds, turmeric powder $9.00
Add Protein Vanilla or Chocolate – $1.50
To Go:
Illy Cold Brew Cappuccino – $5.00
Vita Coco Coconut Water – $6.25
Core Power – Strawberry Banana or Vanilla – $5.00
Health-Ade Kombucha – Pink Lady Apple or Pomegranate – $6.25
Huzzah Probiotic – Juicy Pear or Strawberry Hibiscus $5.00
Wine by the Glass:
Moet & Chandon Ice – Epernay, France $15.25
Tattinger Brut La Francaise – Reims, France $16.75
St. Francis Chardonnay – Sonoma County, California, USA $9.75
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio – Trentino-Alto-Adige, Italy $11.00
Vanderpump Rose – Cote de Provence, France $11.25
Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc – Marlborough, New Zealand $13.00
KIng Estate Pinot Noit – Oregon, USA – $12.00
Felino Malbec – Mendoza, Argentina $9.50
Kendall Jackson Cabernet Sauvignon – California, USA $9.50
Murphy Goode Merlot – Sonoma County, California, USA $9.00
Beers and Seltzers:
Classic Beers – 6 pack special buy 5 get 1 free, any imported or domestic beer, any time $30.00
Signature Beers – 6 pack special buy 5 get 1 free, any imported or domestic beer, any time $35.00
Daura Damm Lager Gluten Free 5.4% ABV $7.00
Heineken 0.0 Zero Proof Lager 0.0% ABV $6.00
White Claw – Black Cherry, Mango, or watermelon – $6.00
Truly – Pineapple or Wild Berry – $6.00
Topo Chico – Strawberry Guava – $6.00
Cocktails:
Acai – Pirinha Leblon Cachaca, Cedilla Acai – $10.00
K-Refresher – Empress 1908, Elderflower, White Claw Watermelon $12.00
Rum Mocha – Illy Cold Brew, SelvaRey Chocolate Rum, Kahlua $11.00
Zero-Proof Non-Alcoholic:
Ink & Paint – Simply Lemonade, Butterfly Pea Tea, Strawberry $5.50
Warm Hugs – Coconut, Ice Cream, Strawberries, Illy Coffee $5.50