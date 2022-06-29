Disney Wish Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure Menu

With the Disney Wish preparing for its maiden voyage, let’s take a look at the menu for the unique Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure restaurant onboard. For a look at other Disney Wish dining rotation menus, check out our full post.

Smorgasbord:

Anna’s Koldtbord – “Hot” smoked salmon, smoked fjord trout horseradish lefse, salmon gravlax, sweet shrimp, dill honey mustard, crisp knackerbrot.

Blushing Oaken’s Chilled White and Green Asparagus- pea tendrils, heirloom tomatoes, radish, dill (gluten and dairy free)

Elsa’s Royal Baked Scallops – Shrimp tarragon bisque, rainbow carrots, leeks, flaky pastry

Jarlsberg Cheese and Rosemary Ham Tart – Gala apple, williams pear compote

Salads:

Nordic Cucumber, Potato & Carrot Salad- baby oakleaf, lolla rossa lettuce. (Gluten and Dairy Free)

Troll Valley Baby Field Greens – vanilla, apricots, brioche croutons, candied walnuts, lingonberry dressing

From the Kettle:

Sven’s Favorite Carrot Soup – Caraway, rye sippits

Split Yellow Pea Soup – Pulled ham hock, pannekaken

Entrees:

King Agnarr’s Dry-Rubbed Roasted Pork Tenderloin – Buttered Chard, Honey Butternut Squash, yukon gold potato puree, crisp shallots, red currant port wine reduction

Pan-seared Chilean Sea Bass – White asparagus, petite leeks, savoy spinach, romanesco, peas, kohlrabi, rainbow carrots, seared scallop, pea tendrils, mjod vinaigrette

Arendelle Kjottkake – Braised meatballs, rosemary cream reduction, egg noodles, lingonberry chutney

Juniper Spiced Roasted Chicken Breast – scallions, duck confit double fried potatoes, estragon wild mushroom ragout (Gluten and Dairy free)

Garlic & Thyme Roasted Beef Rib-Eye – double-baked potato, buttered broccoli, sweet honey-roasted carrots, cabernet jus (gluten free)

Vegetarian:

Queen Iduna’s Potato Lefse – Marjoram Butter Crust, Heirloom Carrots, Spinach, celeriac, green and white asparagus, baby brussels sprouts, leems, aquavit jarlsberg cream

Kaldolmar – plant-based “beef,’ savoy cabbage, brown rice, carrots, celery, dill yogurt drizzle (gluten and dairy free)

Lighter Notes:

Seared Salmon Salad – Fennel seen quinoa, boston bibb, oakleaf, spinach, endive lettuce, red cabbage, green onion, soft egg, cucumber, dill, whole-grain mustard dressing, honey biscuit streusel.

Grilled Grain-fed Sirloin Steak – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (gluten and dairy free)

Slow Roasted Breast of Chicken – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (Gluten and Dairy free)

Oven Baked Filet of Salmon – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (Gluten and Dairy Free)

Desserts:

Eplekake, Apple Cake – Caramel Sauce, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, florentine almond crunch

Norwegian Pancake Roulade – Pancake, lingonberry jam, gjovik white chocolate cheesecake

Kvaefjordkake – butter cake, baked almond meringue, vanilla cream, berry compote.

Signature Dessert:

Troll Family’s Rock Chocolate Bar – Chocolate cake, pistachio cookie rocks, elderflower meringue

No Sugar Added Dessert:

Citrus-Almond Cake – Lemon almond cake, buttermilk ice cream, orange fennel salad

Ice Cream Sundae:

“It’s Elsa’s Coronation Sundae!” – Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, marshmallows, fresh whipped cream, snowflakes

Kid’s Menu

Starters:

Sven’s Sweet Carrot Soup with buttery croutons

Trolls’ Garden Salad with your favorite choice of dressing

Main Event:

3oz Sirloin Steak and Grilled Shrimp – entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.

The Royal Corn Dog – with Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce. entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.

Barbecue Chicken Pizza – entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.

Mini Cheeseburger on Brioche Bun – entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.

Disney Check Meals:

Elsa & Anna’s Baked Salmon with brown rice pilaf, roasted cauliflower florets, and blueberry crunch parfait. Served with voice of small low fat milk or water.

Kristoff’s Whole-Wheat Penne Pasta with Meatballs – tomato sauce, steamed carrots, and apple slices. Served with voice of small low fat milk or water.

Desserts:

Olaf’s Campfire S’mores Bar – Graham Cracker, Roasted Marshmallow, Oreo Cookies, Double Chocolate, Vanilla Ice Cream

Mickey Ice Cream Bar

Selection of Assorted Ice Cream

