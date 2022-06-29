With the Disney Wish preparing for its maiden voyage, let’s take a look at the room service menu onboard. For a look at other Disney Wish dining rotation menus, check out our full post.
Disney Wish Room Service Menu
Appetizers, Soups and Salad:
All Hands on Deck – a special selection of international cheeses served with crackers
Mixed Garden Salad – mixed leaves with tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, peppers, red onions with a choice of dressings (ranch, raspberry, italian, or balsamic)
Arugula and Romaine Lettuce Salad – with yellow and red grape tomatoes, bocconcini, balsamic dressing
Grilled Salmon Salad – Crisp romaine and iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, vidalia onions, cucumber, apple-cranberry kasha, and a honey-dijon dressing (gluten and dairy free)
Cream of Tomato Soup – with toasted grilled wisconsin cheddar cheese sandwich
Chicken Noodle Soup – clear chicken broth, with pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, celery, leek and thyme. Served with sourdough baguette (Dairy Free)
All-American Fare:
Buffalo Chicken Wings – with celery and carrots. Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dip.
Crisp Breaded Chicken Tenders – with french fries and barbecue sauce
Crisp Plant-based Chicken Sandwich – on soft toasted bun, dill pickle, shaved iceberg lettuce, vidalia onions, plant-based garlic aioli and sweet potato fries
Grilled Angus American Cheeseburger – on toasted brioche bun with shaved iceberg lettuce, vidalia onions, tomato, dill pickle and french fries
Flatbreads and Pasta:
Penne Bolognaise – penne pasta tossed in a rich bolognese sauce with grated parmesan reggiano cheese and garlic crostini
Pepperoni Flatbread – rich tomato sauce on a crispy base with melted mozzarella cheese and spiced italian sausage
Margherita Flatbread – rich tomato sauce on a crispy base with melted mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and basil
Desserts:
New York Cheesecake – raspberry ganache, fresh whipped cream
Chocolate Truffle Cake – chocolate brownie, truffle mousse, nutella
Chocolate Chip Cookie – baked daily
Baristas Favorites:
Espresso (single) – $2.50
Espresso (double) – $3.50
Macchiato (single) – $2.50
Macchiato (double) – $3.50
Mocha (single) $3.25
Mocha (double) $4.50
Cafe Latte (Single) $3.25
Cafe Latte (double) $4.50
Cappuccino (single) $3.25
Cappuccino (double) $4.50
Add Flavor $0.75
Green Tea Matcha $5.50
Turmeric Latte $5.50
Beet Root Latte $5.50
Fresh From the Press:
Booster – Orange, carrot, lemon, ginger – $5.25
Rejuvenate – Beet Root, Carrot, Apple – $5.25
Detox – Kale, Spinach, cucumber, spirulina, Dasani – $5.25
Juice ‘N’ Go:
Juice Tonic: Rebuilding apple, banana, kale, spinach, chia seed, spirulina $6.25
Get Up: Restore – banana, blueberry, strawberry, almond milk, sunflower seeds, turmeric powder $9.00
Add Protein Vanilla or Chocolate – $1.50
To Go:
Illy Cold Brew Cappuccino – $5.00
Vita Coco Coconut Water – $6.25
Core Power – Strawberry Banana or Vanilla – $5.00
Health-Ade Kombucha – Pink Lady Apple or Pomegranate – $6.25
Huzzah Probiotic – Juicy Pear or Strawberry Hibiscus $5.00
Wine by the Glass:
Moet & Chandon Ice – Epernay, France $15.25
Tattinger Brut La Francaise – Reims, France $16.75
St. Francis Chardonnay – Sonoma County, California, USA $9.75
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio – Trentino-Alto-Adige, Italy $11.00
Vanderpump Rose – Cote de Provence, France $11.25
Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc – Marlborough, New Zealand $13.00
KIng Estate Pinot Noit – Oregon, USA – $12.00
Felino Malbec – Mendoza, Argentina $9.50
Kendall Jackson Cabernet Sauvignon – California, USA $9.50
Murphy Goode Merlot – Sonoma County, California, USA $9.00
Beers and Seltzers:
Classic Beers – 6 pack special buy 5 get 1 free, any imported or domestic beer, any time $30.00
Signature Beers – 6 pack special buy 5 get 1 free, any imported or domestic beer, any time $35.00
Daura Damm Lager Gluten Free 5.4% ABV $7.00
Heineken 0.0 Zero Proof Lager 0.0% ABV $6.00
White Claw – Black Cherry, Mango, or watermelon – $6.00
Truly – Pineapple or Wild Berry – $6.00
Topo Chico – Strawberry Guava – $6.00
Cocktails:
Acai – Pirinha Leblon Cachaca, Cedilla Acai – $10.00
K-Refresher – Empress 1908, Elderflower, White Claw Watermelon $12.00
Rum Mocha – Illy Cold Brew, SelvaRey Chocolate Rum, Kahlua $11.00
Zero-Proof Non-Alcoholic:
Ink & Paint – Simply Lemonade, Butterfly Pea Tea, Strawberry $5.50
Warm Hugs – Coconut, Ice Cream, Strawberries, Illy Coffee $5.50