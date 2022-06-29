With the Disney Wish preparing for its maiden voyage, let’s take a look at the room service menu onboard. For a look at other Disney Wish dining rotation menus, check out our full post.

Disney Wish Room Service Menu

Appetizers, Soups and Salad:

All Hands on Deck – a special selection of international cheeses served with crackers

Mixed Garden Salad – mixed leaves with tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, peppers, red onions with a choice of dressings (ranch, raspberry, italian, or balsamic)

Arugula and Romaine Lettuce Salad – with yellow and red grape tomatoes, bocconcini, balsamic dressing

Grilled Salmon Salad – Crisp romaine and iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, vidalia onions, cucumber, apple-cranberry kasha, and a honey-dijon dressing (gluten and dairy free)

Cream of Tomato Soup – with toasted grilled wisconsin cheddar cheese sandwich

Chicken Noodle Soup – clear chicken broth, with pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, celery, leek and thyme. Served with sourdough baguette (Dairy Free)

All-American Fare:

Buffalo Chicken Wings – with celery and carrots. Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dip.

Crisp Breaded Chicken Tenders – with french fries and barbecue sauce

Crisp Plant-based Chicken Sandwich – on soft toasted bun, dill pickle, shaved iceberg lettuce, vidalia onions, plant-based garlic aioli and sweet potato fries

Grilled Angus American Cheeseburger – on toasted brioche bun with shaved iceberg lettuce, vidalia onions, tomato, dill pickle and french fries

Flatbreads and Pasta:

Penne Bolognaise – penne pasta tossed in a rich bolognese sauce with grated parmesan reggiano cheese and garlic crostini

Pepperoni Flatbread – rich tomato sauce on a crispy base with melted mozzarella cheese and spiced italian sausage

Margherita Flatbread – rich tomato sauce on a crispy base with melted mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and basil

Desserts:

New York Cheesecake – raspberry ganache, fresh whipped cream

Chocolate Truffle Cake – chocolate brownie, truffle mousse, nutella

Chocolate Chip Cookie – baked daily

Baristas Favorites:

Espresso (single) – $2.50

Espresso (double) – $3.50

Macchiato (single) – $2.50

Macchiato (double) – $3.50

Mocha (single) $3.25

Mocha (double) $4.50

Cafe Latte (Single) $3.25

Cafe Latte (double) $4.50

Cappuccino (single) $3.25

Cappuccino (double) $4.50

Add Flavor $0.75

Green Tea Matcha $5.50

Turmeric Latte $5.50

Beet Root Latte $5.50

Fresh From the Press:

Booster – Orange, carrot, lemon, ginger – $5.25

Rejuvenate – Beet Root, Carrot, Apple – $5.25

Detox – Kale, Spinach, cucumber, spirulina, Dasani – $5.25

Juice ‘N’ Go:

Juice Tonic: Rebuilding apple, banana, kale, spinach, chia seed, spirulina $6.25

Get Up: Restore – banana, blueberry, strawberry, almond milk, sunflower seeds, turmeric powder $9.00

Add Protein Vanilla or Chocolate – $1.50

To Go:

Illy Cold Brew Cappuccino – $5.00

Vita Coco Coconut Water – $6.25

Core Power – Strawberry Banana or Vanilla – $5.00

Health-Ade Kombucha – Pink Lady Apple or Pomegranate – $6.25

Huzzah Probiotic – Juicy Pear or Strawberry Hibiscus $5.00

Wine by the Glass:

Moet & Chandon Ice – Epernay, France $15.25

Tattinger Brut La Francaise – Reims, France $16.75

St. Francis Chardonnay – Sonoma County, California, USA $9.75

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio – Trentino-Alto-Adige, Italy $11.00

Vanderpump Rose – Cote de Provence, France $11.25

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc – Marlborough, New Zealand $13.00

KIng Estate Pinot Noit – Oregon, USA – $12.00

Felino Malbec – Mendoza, Argentina $9.50

Kendall Jackson Cabernet Sauvignon – California, USA $9.50

Murphy Goode Merlot – Sonoma County, California, USA $9.00

Beers and Seltzers:

Classic Beers – 6 pack special buy 5 get 1 free, any imported or domestic beer, any time $30.00

Signature Beers – 6 pack special buy 5 get 1 free, any imported or domestic beer, any time $35.00

Daura Damm Lager Gluten Free 5.4% ABV $7.00

Heineken 0.0 Zero Proof Lager 0.0% ABV $6.00

White Claw – Black Cherry, Mango, or watermelon – $6.00

Truly – Pineapple or Wild Berry – $6.00

Topo Chico – Strawberry Guava – $6.00

Cocktails:

Acai – Pirinha Leblon Cachaca, Cedilla Acai – $10.00

K-Refresher – Empress 1908, Elderflower, White Claw Watermelon $12.00

Rum Mocha – Illy Cold Brew, SelvaRey Chocolate Rum, Kahlua $11.00

Zero-Proof Non-Alcoholic:

Ink & Paint – Simply Lemonade, Butterfly Pea Tea, Strawberry $5.50

Warm Hugs – Coconut, Ice Cream, Strawberries, Illy Coffee $5.50