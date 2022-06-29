With the Disney Wish preparing for its maiden voyage, let’s take a look at the menu for the unique World of Marvel restaurant onboard. For a look at other Disney Wish dining rotation menus, check out our full post.

Disney Wish Worlds of Marvel Menu

Showcase Apps:

Smoked Salmon – minneola, english cucumber, creme fraiche, dill, chive, salmon caviar (Gluten Free)

Steamed Bao Buns – seared ginger orange pork belly, toasted sesame seeds, pickled daikon, spring onions, mirin soy honey glaze

Hearts of Palm Ceviche – Tamarillo, sweet potato, purple onion, lime, cilantro, bell pepper, Infinity Stone popcorn (Gluten Free)

Crispy Breaded Fried Shrimp – White Cheddar and Corn Grits, bell peppers, collard greens, smokehouse barbecue sauce

Wakandan Salads:

Heirloom Tomato Salad – Escarole, arugula, purple onion, black beans, blue and red corn chips, parsley, bearss lime (dairy free)

Iceberg Wedge – Candied pecans, smoked bacon lardons, black and globe radish, maytag blue cheese (gluten free)

From the Sokovian Kettle:

Kartoffelsuppe – creamed potato soup, carrots, celery, knockwurst, thyme (gluten free)

Cream of Porcini Mushroom Soup – sour cream, red beet, lemon

Bread Service:

Marble Loaf with red bell pepper dipping sauce

Entrees Assemble:

Berbere Spiced Pork Chop – Wakandan Vegetable Pilau, pomegranate, red pepper sauce, rainbow chard, roasted scallion

Chicken Schnitzel – Panko-crusted chicken breast, butter sauteed potatoes, caramelized onions, long green beans, lemon, anchovy, capers

Seared Turbot Filet – Sweet pea puree, roasted heirloom carrots, romanesco, pancetta, tarragon sandefjord sauce (gluten free)

Golden Mystic Pasta – Caramelized scallops, angel hair, chardonnay lemon saffron cream, roasted vine tomatoes, savoy spinach

Delmonico Rib-Eye Steak with Black Truffle Butter – whipped yukon gold potatoes, green asparagus, cabernet reduction (gluten free)

Vegetarian:

Ricotta Gnocchi – fontina cheese, caramelized grape tomato confit, broccoli rabe, arugula pesto

Shiitake and Tofu Edon – udon noodles, baby bok choy, tofu, red onions, kombu, enoki mushrooms, miso shiitake broth

Lighter Notes:

Lamb Shawarma Salad – Slow-roasted cumin spiced pulled lamb leg in mini pitas, with iceberg, endive, romaine lettuce, surnac onions, vine tomatoes, pickled red cabbage, roasted chickpeas, cucumber and lemon yogurt dressing

Grilled Grain-fed Sirloin Steak – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (gluten and dairy free)

Slow Roasted Breast of Chicken – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (Gluten and Dairy free)

Oven Baked Filet of Salmon – served with garden vegetables, and your choice of steamed white rice or baked potato. (Gluten and Dairy Free)

Desserts:

Subatomic Sticky Date Pudding – salted coconut macaroon, balsamic caramel glaze, vanilla ice cream

Quantum Key Lime Pie – key lime curd, raspberry gel, whipped lime ganache

Nano Dobos Torta – Layered cake, rich chocolate truffle cream, caramel

Signature Dessert:

Cheesecake Byte – fresh berries, strawberry jelly, whipped cream

No Sugar Added Desserts:

Wakanda Flourless Chocolate Beetroot Cake – chocolate beetroot cake, pepper creme, milk chocolate soil

Ice Cream Sundae:

Pym Doughnut Sundae – Dulce de Leche ice cream, pecan brownie, caramel fudge sauce, chocolate glazed mini-doughnut, whipped cream

Kids Menu

Super Hero Starters:

Creamed Potato Soup with carrots and celery

Garden Salad with your favorite choice of dressing

Main Event:

Crisp Chicken Tenders – with ranch dressing. Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.

Mini Cheeseburger – on brioche bun. Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.

Tomato and Mozzarella Pizza – Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.

Baked Filet of Cod – Entrees served with fresh vegetables and your choice of smashed potatoes, steak fries or macaroni and cheese.

Disney Check Meals:

Whole-Wheat Spaghetti Pasta with Mega Turkey Meatball – with marinara sauce, garden salad, and apple slices. Served with choice of small low fat milk or water.

Barbecue-Glazed Chicken Breast with roasted sweet potato wedges, sweet corn, and fruit salad. Served with choice of small low fat milk or water.

Daring Desserts:

Quantum Cupcake – red velvet cake, cream cheese, Marvel Sprinkles

Mickey Ice Cream Bar

Selection of Assorted Ice Cream