There is so much talk about Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Wish. As yesterday was the christening, we are able to see different photos and videos of this stunning ship. If you are a fan of Duffy and Friends, you will want to hear this.
What's Happening:
- Although we do not have any details, while learning about the merchandise for the Disney Wish, the cast member let us know that they are working on a big domestic launch for Duffy and Friends.
- We are not sure what that will look like or when, but for those who have been missing this adorable bear and his best buds, this is big news.
- Most notably, it’s unclear whether this means that more of his friends from overseas will make their way stateside or whether a new friend will be added to the group.
About Duffy: (According to Walt Disney Imagineering)
- Duffy the Disney Bear is Mickey Mouse’s very own teddy bear. Born from an original Walt Disney Imagineering story, Duffy continues to be a popular Disney character with fans around the world. He has even been dubbed “the bear of happiness and luck,” and he is surely bringing lots of happiness and luck to his fans.
Duffy's Friends:
- With the rise of Duffy's popularity, Imagineers noticed many guests purchased multiple plush of Duffy, giving the bears unique names and costumes. That inspired Imagineers to create a companion to Duffy—his best friend, ShellieMay. Based on the pair's increasing popularity, Imagineers decided to develop an entire collection of characters, each with a distinct personality and talents:
- Gelatoni: an artistic cat
- StellaLou: a dancing rabbit StellaLou
- CookieAnn: an inventive dog
- 'Olu Mel: a musical turtle
- LinaBell: a mystery-solving fox
Duffy Through the Years:
- Duffy the Disney Bear came to be in 2002 for the opening of Once Upon a Toy at Walt Disney World Resort. At the time, he was known only as The Disney Bear."Two years later, Duffy was brought to Aunt Peg's Village Store at Tokyo DisneySea, where Imagineers added a story for him to make sense with the location. Duffy was sold exclusively in Aunt Peg's Village Store from 2005-2008, often selling out. Since then, Imagineers have expanded Duffy’s story to include a group of friends around the world. Today, Duffy can be seen at Tokyo Disney Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, in Hawai'i. Guests often travel with their Duffy-inspired merchandise, posting photos of their adventures together.