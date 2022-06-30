There is so much talk about Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Wish. As yesterday was the christening, we are able to see different photos and videos of this stunning ship. If you are a fan of Duffy and Friends, you will want to hear this.

What's Happening:

Although we do not have any details, while learning about the merchandise for the Disney Wish, the cast member let us know that they are working on a big domestic launch for Duffy and Friends.

We are not sure what that will look like or when, but for those who have been missing this adorable bear and his best buds, this is big news.

Most notably, it’s unclear whether this means that more of his friends from overseas will make their way stateside or whether a new friend will be added to the group.

While learning about the merchandise of the #DisneyWish, the cast member let us know they are working on a big domestic launch for Duffy and Friends pic.twitter.com/Ktjgli7zID — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) June 30, 2022

About Duffy: (According to Walt Disney Imagineering)

Duffy the Disney Bear is Mickey Mouse’s very own teddy bear. Born from an original Walt Disney Imagineering story, Duffy continues to be a popular Disney character with fans around the world. He has even been dubbed “the bear of happiness and luck,” and he is surely bringing lots of happiness and luck to his fans.

Duffy's Friends:

With the rise of Duffy's popularity, Imagineers noticed many guests purchased multiple plush of Duffy, giving the bears unique names and costumes. That inspired Imagineers to create a companion to Duffy—his best friend, ShellieMay. Based on the pair's increasing popularity, Imagineers decided to develop an entire collection of characters, each with a distinct personality and talents: Gelatoni: an artistic cat StellaLou: a dancing rabbit StellaLou CookieAnn: an inventive dog 'Olu Mel: a musical turtle LinaBell: a mystery-solving fox



Duffy Through the Years: