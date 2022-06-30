Full Lineup Revealed for 2022 Eat to the Beat Concert Series at EPCOT

Back in May, we got our first look at the 2022 Eat to the Beat Concert Series lineup at EPCOT. Well we now have the full lineup of acts that will be serving up tunes at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, starting July 14th.
What’s Happening:
- This year, Disney Live Entertainment continues to bring new flavors into the mix, giving even more guests a chance to savor the music they love.
- Fresh acts will take the America Gardens Theatre stage, including local bands Tuesday-Thursday, alongside many of your favorite artists.
- With genres spanning Rock, Latin, Rap, Pop, Country and more, there’s never been a better time to expand your palette!
- Remember, you can secure your spot at the show by reserving an Eat to the Beat Dining Package available Friday-Monday. Find out more by visiting TasteEPCOT.com.
Concert Series Lineup:
- July 14-15 – Baha Men
- July 16-18 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
- July 22-23 – Tonic (NEW)
- July 24-25 – Jeremy Camp (NEW)
- July 29-30 – Taylor Dayne
- July 31-Aug. 1 – Tiffany
- Aug. 5-8 – Joey Fatone & Friends
- Aug. 12-13 – The Devon Allman Project
- Aug. 14-15 – Christopher Cross
- Aug. 19-20 – Journey former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri
- Aug. 21-22 – Air Supply
- Aug. 26-27 – Blanco Brown (NEW)
- Aug. 28-29 – 98°
- Sept. 2-3 – Southern Avenue
- Sept. 4-5 – Kris Allen & David Cook
- Sept. 9-10 – Hoobastank (NEW)
- Sept. 11-12 – Jimmie Allen
- Sept. 16-17 – Los Amigos Invisibles (NEW)
- Sept. 18-19 – American Authors
- Sept. 23-24 – BBMAK
- Sept. 25-26 – Postmodern Jukebox
- Sept. 30-Oct. 1 – Stokley (NEW)
- Oct. 2-3 – Sheila E.
- Oct. 7-8 – Mark Wills
- Oct. 9-10 – 38 Special
- Oct. 14-15 – Robert Randolph Band (NEW)
- Oct. 16-17 – Newsboys (NEW)
- Oct. 21-22 – Ray Parker Jr. (NEW)
- Oct. 23-24 – Billy Ocean
- Oct. 28-31 – Hanson
- Nov. 4-7 – Boyz II Men
- Nov. 11-12 – Kenny G
- Nov. 13-14 – Sugar Ray
