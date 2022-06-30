Full Lineup Revealed for 2022 Eat to the Beat Concert Series at EPCOT

Back in May, we got our first look at the 2022 Eat to the Beat Concert Series lineup at EPCOT. Well we now have the full lineup of acts that will be serving up tunes at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, starting July 14th.

What’s Happening:

This year, Disney Live Entertainment continues to bring new flavors into the mix, giving even more guests a chance to savor the music they love.

Fresh acts will take the America Gardens Theatre stage, including local bands Tuesday-Thursday, alongside many of your favorite artists.

With genres spanning Rock, Latin, Rap, Pop, Country and more, there’s never been a better time to expand your palette!

Remember, you can secure your spot at the show by reserving an Eat to the Beat Dining Package available Friday-Monday. Find out more by visiting TasteEPCOT.com

Concert Series Lineup:

July 14-15 – Baha Men

July 16-18 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

July 22-23 – Tonic (NEW)

July 24-25 – Jeremy Camp (NEW)

July 29-30 – Taylor Dayne

July 31-Aug. 1 – Tiffany

Aug. 5-8 – Joey Fatone & Friends

Aug. 12-13 – The Devon Allman Project

Aug. 14-15 – Christopher Cross

Aug. 19-20 – Journey former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri

Aug. 21-22 – Air Supply

Aug. 26-27 – Blanco Brown (NEW)

Aug. 28-29 – 98°

Sept. 2-3 – Southern Avenue

Sept. 4-5 – Kris Allen & David Cook

Sept. 9-10 – Hoobastank (NEW)

Sept. 11-12 – Jimmie Allen

Sept. 16-17 – Los Amigos Invisibles (NEW)

Sept. 18-19 – American Authors

Sept. 23-24 – BBMAK

Sept. 25-26 – Postmodern Jukebox

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 – Stokley (NEW)

Oct. 2-3 – Sheila E.

Oct. 7-8 – Mark Wills

Oct. 9-10 – 38 Special

Oct. 14-15 – Robert Randolph Band (NEW)

Oct. 16-17 – Newsboys (NEW)

Oct. 21-22 – Ray Parker Jr. (NEW)

Oct. 23-24 – Billy Ocean

Oct. 28-31 – Hanson

Nov. 4-7 – Boyz II Men

Nov. 11-12 – Kenny G

Nov. 13-14 – Sugar Ray