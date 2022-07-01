In Central Florida for the Fourth of July? Where You Can See Fireworks at Theme Parks and Beyond

If you are planning on being in Central Florida for the Fourth of July, there are many different opportunities to see fireworks. Some are at theme parks and some are where the locals hang out. Here is a list of some of the options this year.
- At Magic Kingdom: Disney’s Celebrate America! – A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky will take place on both July 3rd and 4th.
- Disney Enchantment will not run those nights.
- The show will be at 9:20p.m., and it is weather permitting.
- Fourth of July Firework: (according to the website) Prepare for patriotism at its finest when Walt Disney World Resort commemorates Independence Day in the skies above EPCOT and Magic Kingdom park.
SeaWorld Orlando:
- SeaWorld Orlando is hosting their annual summer event called Electric Ocean on select evenings now through September 5th.
- July 1-4, there will be a special patriotic ending.
- No time is given but states it will be after 9 p.m.
Busch Gardens Tampa:
- Currently Busch Gardens has their annual summer event on select evenings Summer Celebration.
- Summer Celebration Firework Spectacular will have a special ending July 1st-4th.
- The show will take place at 9:15.
Legoland Florida:
- Red, White, & Boom will take place July 2nd-4th.
- No time is given but the park closes at 9 p.m.
- Special viewing glasses will help you see the fireworks in a new way.
Universal Orlando Resort:
- Universal Orlando Resort will not have fireworks this Fourth of July.
- There will be special entertainment and street parties to celebrate Independence Day.
Fun Spot America:
- Fun Spot America has two local locations, one in Orlando and the other in Kissimmee.
- Both will host fireworks for the Fourth of July at 9 p.m.
- Admission is free.
Sunset Walk:
- Extremely close to Walt Disney World is Sunset Walk.
- They will have their Star-Spangled 4 Day Celebration that will take place from July 1st-4th.
- Entertainment starts at 6 p.m. each night and fireworks will happen on July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
- Admission is free.
Cranes Roost:
- About half 45 minutes from Walt Disney World is Cranes Roost in Altamonte Springs.
- Their annual event Red Hot & Boom will be happening on July 3rd from 4p.m. to 11 pm.
- There will be live music and a fireworks show will take place at 9:30 p.m.
- Admission is free.
Lake Eola Park:
- If you head to downtown Orlando you can find Lake Eola Park.
- The City of Orlando will celebrate with Fireworks at the Fountain.
- This is about 30 minutes from Walt Disney World.
- The event will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
- There will be performances with the Orlando Concert Band performing patriotic music as the sky lights up.
- Admission is free but keep in mind you may have to pay for parking.