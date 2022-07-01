In Central Florida for the Fourth of July? Where You Can See Fireworks at Theme Parks and Beyond

If you are planning on being in Central Florida for the Fourth of July, there are many different opportunities to see fireworks. Some are at theme parks and some are where the locals hang out. Here is a list of some of the options this year.

Walt Disney World:

At Magic Kingdom July 3rd and 4th

Disney Enchantment

The show will be at 9:20p.m., and it is weather permitting.

Fourth of July Firework: (according to the website) Prepare for patriotism at its finest when Walt Disney World Resort commemorates Independence Day in the skies above EPCOT

SeaWorld Orlando:

SeaWorld Orlando is hosting their annual summer event called Electric Ocean

July 1-4

No time is given but states it will be after 9 p.m.

Busch Gardens Tampa:

Currently Busch Gardens has their annual summer event on select evenings Summer Celebration

Summer Celebration Firework Spectacular will have a special ending July 1st-4th

The show will take place at 9:15.

Legoland Florida:

Red, White, & Boom

No time is given but the park closes at 9 p.m.

Special viewing glasses will help you see the fireworks in a new way.

Universal Orlando Resort:

Universal Orlando Resort

There will be special entertainment and street parties to celebrate Independence Day.

Fun Spot America:

Fun Spot America

Both will host fireworks for the Fourth of July at 9 p.m.

Admission is free.

Sunset Walk:

Extremely close to Walt Disney World is Sunset Walk.

They will have their Star-Spangled 4 Day Celebration

Entertainment starts at 6 p.m. each night and fireworks will happen on July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

Cranes Roost:

About half 45 minutes from Walt Disney World is Cranes Roost in Altamonte Springs.

Their annual event Red Hot & Boom

There will be live music and a fireworks show will take place at 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

Lake Eola Park: