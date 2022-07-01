Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of July 4th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of July 4th-8th:

Monday, July 4 – Live ’s 4th of July Party Janelle James ( The Final Straw , Abbott Elementary Performance by The Goo Goo Dolls Live staff and guests partake in festive ping-pong ball games alongside Kelly and Ryan!

Tuesday, July 5 Vivica A. Fox Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi ( Jersey Shore: Family Vacation ) Jean Chatzky (Financial expert)

Wednesday, July 6 Rachel Dratch ( POTUS ) Bernadette Peters (Broadway Barks) Carrie Carrollo (How to upgrade your home for $100 or less)

Thursday, July 7 Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia ( The Bachelorette Meg Donnelly ( Zombies 3 Monica Mangin (Fun summer TikTok ideas for kids)

Friday, July 8 Sutton Foster ( The Music Man ) Monica Mangin (Unbeatable bargains) Live ’s FoodFluencer Friday Faceoff with Special Guest Chef



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.