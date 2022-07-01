Video: New ORAC-5 Narration Debuts on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover

Disney fans were surprised today when a brand-new narration was heard on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at the Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- Throughout this updated narration on the classic Walt Disney World attraction, you are guided by the voice of ORAC-5. The ORAC name is a reference back to an old narration for the attraction, featuring ORAC-1, the “Commuter Computer,” which was in place from 1985-1994.
- There is also a separate voice announcing your arrival at a new location, along with the classic chime used in the 1994 “New Tomorrowland” narration.
- ORAC-5 now references the upcoming TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction.
- An ad for the Coral Moons retreat featured in the Space Mountain exit queue plays as the PeopleMover travels above, complete with a musical cue.
- Throughout the narration, there are plenty of call backs to previous narrations, such as:
- Visitors from galaxy M31 are asked to “keep forward facing tentacles clear of oncoming vehicles.”
- The beloved “Paging Mr. Morrow” line remains intact with the same wording from the previous narration, just re-recorded.
- Referring to the Astro Orbiter as “our celestial symbol of interplanetary harmony and fellowship.”
- Buzz Lightyear still addresses guests as the PeopleMover glides through his attraction.
- Some lines also reference previous Tomorrowland attractions, such as The Timekeeper, Flight to the Moon and “The Best Time of Your Life” song from the Carousel of Progress.
- Additionally, the safety announcements have been updated. No more 1975 Jack Wagner voice when the “PeopleMover stops temporarily.”
