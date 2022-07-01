Star Wars fans will love to hear this exciting news when it comes to lightsabers. Lightsabers have always been a favorite for fans of all ages and are the perfect way to be a part of the Star Wars Galaxy. From Jedi lightsabers to Sith, each one has a whole different meaning. The Star Wars Galaxies have expanded through films, television, shows, books, games, and comics, and so have the lightsabers. Disney Parks Blog shared more.

As Star Wars continues to expand in different ways, so have their lightsabers.

There are more Jedi and Sith appearing within the galaxy, and that means new fighting styles, blades, and hilts that are becoming available to fans.

The opportunity to vote for the Legacy Lightsaber Hilt was announced at Star Wars Celebration.

The votes have been counted and the winner was Padawan Caleb Dume (Kanan Jarrus).

He was once known by the name Caleb Dume but now as Kanan Jarrus. He survived the Empire purge and went underground for years, hiding who he really was.

If he carried a lightsaber openly in the age of the Empire, it would have given away his affiliation as a Jedi, so it was kept in pieces on his belt where he could assemble it when needed.

There was an overwhelming majority, and over half of those who voted chose Kanan’s Lightsaber to be added to Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities.

There's also a first look at the new Plo Koon Legacy Lightsaber Hilt.

This will be available at Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Last but not least, at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, there will be a limited edition Ahsoka collector set.

Only 6,000 of this limited-edition collector’s set were made available worldwide, and a limited quantity will be available for purchase at Walt Disney World Resort beginning July 1st, 2022 until supplies last.