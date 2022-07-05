Disneyland Magic Key Holders Get a Free Popcorn and Drink When Seeing “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Disneyland Magic Key holders can take advantage of a special offer when seeing Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder at the El Capitan Theatre.
- For a limited time, Disneyland Magic Key holders can purchase tickets to watch “Thor: Love and Thunder” at the El Capitan Theatre and get a free 64oz popcorn tub and a non-alcoholic bottled beverage.
- This offer is good for any screenings July 8 thru 31.
- A valid Magic Key pass and photo ID must be shown to receive the offer. Limit one offer per Magic Key holder..
About Thor: Love and Thunder:
- “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”
- Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok and voices the popular character, Korg.
- The movie is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum
- Catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters starting July 8th, 2022 and check out Mack’s review of the film here.