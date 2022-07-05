Disneyland Magic Key Holders Get a Free Popcorn and Drink When Seeing “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Disneyland Magic Key holders can take advantage of a special offer when seeing Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder at the El Capitan Theatre.

For a limited time, Disneyland Magic Key holders can purchase tickets to watch “Thor: Love and Thunder” at the El Capitan Theatre and get a free 64oz popcorn tub and a non-alcoholic bottled beverage.

This offer is good for any screenings July 8 thru 31.

A valid Magic Key pass and photo ID must be shown to receive the offer. Limit one offer per Magic Key holder..

