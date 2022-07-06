Follow Powerline to L.A. on a Road Trip adventure with Funko Games’ A Goofy Movie Game

Parents and kids might not always see I2I, but we’re pretty sure they can agree that game time is the best time! Funko Games has just released their latest Disney title and this time, they’re taking things back to the 90s with A Goofy Movie Game!

Powerline is back on his summer tour and ready to rock your world! The newest game from Funko Games

Announced back in February

The game will have players racing to L.A. and making unforgettable memories along the way. Game play lasts about 25-30 minutes.

A Goofy Movie Game

Ages 7+, $23.99 MSRP, 2-4 players

Game Play: