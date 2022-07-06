Follow Powerline to L.A. on a Road Trip adventure with Funko Games’ A Goofy Movie Game

Parents and kids might not always see I2I, but we’re pretty sure they can agree that game time is the best time! Funko Games has just released their latest Disney title and this time, they’re taking things back to the 90s with A Goofy Movie Game!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Powerline is back on his summer tour and ready to rock your world! The newest game from Funko Games, Disney A Goofy Movie Game is now available on Amazon.
- Announced back in February, the highly anticipated multiplayer game has made its debut and fans are invited to strap in and get ready for adventure with Goofy and friends.
- The game will have players racing to L.A. and making unforgettable memories along the way. Game play lasts about 25-30 minutes.
- A Goofy Movie Game retails for $23.99 and is designed for 2-4 players ages 7 and up.
- A link to the game can be found below.
Amazon.com: Funko Disney A Goofy Movie Game
Ages 7+, $23.99 MSRP, 2-4 players
Game Play:
- Global superstar Powerline is back on tour! Join Max and his friends as they hit the road in this adventure-filled race to the concert.
- Make your way across the map, collecting fun memories for your scrapbook. Then hurry to score the best seats by the time Powerline hits the stage.
- Play cards to collect memories and travel to new locations.
- Roll the die to see if Powerline reaches L.A. or Goofy takes you on a wacky detour.
- Make the most memories and score the best seats at the concert to win!