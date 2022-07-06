When you visit Galaxy's Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, you are fully immersed in the Star Wars universe. Not only are there two attractions that you can ride, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, but there are characters. Recently, we saw a female first order officer roaming around.
What's Happening:
- Recently, while at Galaxy's Edge, we saw a female First Order officer roaming around.
- As you can see in the video, she was walking around questioning guests to make sure that they were not getting into trouble and to find out where their loyalties lie.
- If you're looking for some more first-order officers, you can see them at Rise of the Resistance.