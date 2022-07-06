Official Trailer Released for Season 2 of the FX Series “Reservation Dogs”

An all new season of the FX series Reservation Dogs will be coming exclusively to Hulu on August 3rd. FX Network shared on their YouTube page a little preview of what you can expect.
What's Happening:
- If you were a fan of the first season of Reservation Dogs, get ready, because starting August 3rd, exclusively on Hulu, you can see season two.
- You can see a little preview of what to expect in this upcoming season.
About Reservation Dogs:
- Reservation Dogs follows teenagers named Elora Danan Postoak (Devery Jacobs), Bear Smallhill (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Cheese (Lane Factor), and Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis).
- They live on a reservation in rural Oklahoma, and they call themselves the Rez Dogs.
- They will do whatever they need to raise money for a cross-country move to escape the current living situation they're in.
- Of course, while on their journey, they get into plenty of mischief along the way.