Photos: TRON Lightcycle / Run and Walt Disney World Railroad Construction Update at the Magic Kingdom

Construction projects, while sometimes moving at a snail’s pace, can show some signs of progress in just a few days. We checked out the construction progress on TRON Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom just a few days ago, but let’s see what’s new as of today.

What’s Happening:

Construction on TRON / Lightcycle Run has been going on for quite some time and as a result, the Walt Disney World

Over in Storybook Circus, planters have been put in place to obscure the once open and visible areas, blocking the view of work being done on the train tracks from guests.

During our visit, we spotted the attraction sending some test cycles.

While the attraction itself seems mostly complete, there’s still quite a bit of work to do leading up to the building.

When it reopens, the Walt Disney World Railroad will pass through the tunnel shown below.

Work is also taking place on the Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. store. Decorative elements on the left side of the building have been removed to increase the size of the walkway, as this will be the main way to access TRON Lightcycle / Run.

There is currently no opening date for TRON Lightcycle / Run or the Walt Disney World Railroad at this time.