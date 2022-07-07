Fans Can Get Their Hands on Fort Wilderness Logo Merchandise While at Walt Disney World’s Popular Resort and Campground

We were at Fort Wilderness at Walt Disney World last night to celebrate the return of Chip & Dale’s Campfire Sing-Along at the resort and campground and while we were there, we stopped inside the Meadows Trading Post and took a look around at some of the merchandise.

Perfect for those stopping by the campground for Campfire Sing-Along, we found these shirts featuring the chipmunks themselves. A child’s shirt (above) features all the fun referencing the campfire directly, while an adult baseball tee features the Fort Wilderness and 50th Anniversary Celebration logos.

The popular resort has been a staple for the 50 years of Walt Disney World’s history, so you’ll see a number of items featuring the 50th anniversary logo. An insulated bottle features all kinds of Fort Wilderness iconography and a mug features Chip and Dale alongside the resort’s logo.

Chip and Dale can also be found as they play host to a game of checkers with this 50th anniversary tablecloth checkers set, featuring wooden game pieces with their faces adorned upon them.

A celebratory magnet set also features different Fort Wilderness magnets, including a wooden magnet featuring the icon of the legendary Fort Wilderness railroad.

Fort Wilderness certainly has their most loyal fans, many of whom you can spot driving around the resort with different spare tire covers from different eras. The 50th anniversary brings about a new tire cover, in both small and large sizes.

Celebrating a bit of Christmas in July, Fort Wilderness guests can also get their hands on some ornaments, one featuring Mickey Mouse alongside a camping trailer, and another featuring a miniaturized Pioneer Hall, which reveals a miniature Hoop-De-Doo Musical Revue when you spin it around.

Be sure to check out the return performance of Chip and Dale’s Campfire Sing-Along below!