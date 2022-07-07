SeaWorld Orlando Announces Electric Ocean Concert Lineup

Electric Ocean is in full swing at SeaWorld Orlando, but it’s only just starting to heat up. The park announced its concert lineup for the popular summer festival starting this weekend.
Full Electric Ocean Concert Lineup:
- July 9 – Little River Band
- July 10 – Parmalee
- July 16 – Fuel
- July 17 – Chase Matthew
- July 23 – Queensrÿche
- July 24 – Grupo Niche
- July 30 – Luis Enrique
- July 31 – Blue Öyster Cult
- August 6 – P.O.D.
- August 7 – Jefferson Starship
- Concerts will take place at the Nautilus Theater located between Mako and Infinity Falls.
- Show times are 4:00 and 7:00 P.M. every weekend from July 9th to August 7th.
- In addition to these incredible concerts, there is so much to encounter during Electric Ocean at SeaWorld Orlando this summer.
- Guests can kick off the nighttime fun with “Club Electric Current”, get up close with nocturnal animals at “Rescue Tails: Night Vision”, dance the night away at “Club Sea Glow” and end their night with the all-new firework and fountain spectacular “Ignite 360″, which can be seen from all around the park.
- Check out our photos and video from the debut of Electric Ocean last month.