SeaWorld Orlando Announces Electric Ocean Concert Lineup

Electric Ocean is in full swing at SeaWorld Orlando, but it’s only just starting to heat up. The park announced its concert lineup for the popular summer festival starting this weekend.

Full Electric Ocean Concert Lineup:

July 9 – Little River Band

July 10 – Parmalee

July 16 – Fuel

July 17 – Chase Matthew

July 23 – Queensrÿche

July 24 – Grupo Niche

July 30 – Luis Enrique

July 31 – Blue Öyster Cult

August 6 – P.O.D.

August 7 – Jefferson Starship