SeaWorld Orlando Brings Back Fan-Favorites and New Show For This Year’s “Electric Ocean”

Now at SeaWorld Orlando and running through September 5th, guests can enjoy a great way to welcome select evenings at the park with the fun of their Electric Ocean Event.

Throughout the day, guests can sip and savor special summer flavors throughout SeaWorld's Electric Ocean. Taste savory summer classics alongside limited-time offering such as beignets, pinchos, and empanadas. Quench your thirst with international and craft brews or one of our refreshing coaster cocktails. All of these added offerings of food and drinks can be found at various special event carts throughout the park during Electric Ocean.

Special event photo ops can also be found throughout the park showing fun and stylized sea creatures in special locations throughout the park.

Electric Ocean, while a great way to build anticipation and fun for the night hours, also offers so much to do and see at SeaWorld Orlando during the Summer. Fan favorites Elmo Rocks and Rescue Tails return during the day. When the sun begins to set, join playful sea creatures during family-friendly dance parties all around the park. New this year Rescue Tails: Night Vision showcases our nocturnal special animal ambassadors. End the night with a show-stopping fireworks spectacular that you can see from all around the park during Ignite 360.

In the returning fan favorite, Elmo Rocks!, Elmo and his friends save the day by forming their own rock 'n’ roll band after their favorite band cancels its concert appearance! Elmo, Zoe, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Bert, and Ernie go through the process of auditioning and rehearsals to transform into The Rockin’ Elmo Band. Awesome music, fun dancing, and audience participation are all included in this gnarly journey to put on the greatest rock concert ever! Performances can be seen at the park’s Nautilus Theater during Electric Ocean dates.

Another returning favorite, Rescue Tails, is an educational presentation that teaches you about SeaWorld’s commitment to animal care and rescue. You'll meet many incredible rescued animals, such as birds of prey, primates, and reptiles, and learn about their unique stories!

New for this year, showing that SeaWorld's commitment to animal care and rescue doesn't stop when the sun goes down, Rescue Tails: Night Vision is a fun and educational presentation where you will meet some of our amazing nocturnal exotic animals. You can check out a performance of the new show below!

On Electric Ocean evenings The Waterfront transforms early into a party beneath the waves. Our host, dancers, and stilt walkers get the excitement started with a dance party fit for all ages.

The party amps up after dark at Bayside Stadium, where a DJ will be mixing dance music all evening leading up to the start of our fireworks finale. Enjoy plenty of space to spread out and dance while enjoying the entertainment. That includes dancers and high-energy atmospheric acts to get the party going!

Surf the wave to a whole new level with Ignite 360, a fireworks, lasers, flames, and fountains spectacular that brings the brilliant colors of the sea to the skies above the park. This nighttime spectacular can be seen from all around SeaWorld’s large central lake, including from Bayside Stadium, The Waterfront, and the Orca Encounter Pathway.

When you visit SeaWorld Orlando this summer, be sure to stop by the Chick-fil-A Beach Clean Up in the Key West area of the park. There you will be able to help clean up the beach, find buried items and use them to make beautiful art on our Chick-fil-A Beach Clean-Up Mural!

SeaWorld Electric Ocean is now running at SeaWorld Orlando on select nights through September 5th!