As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 11th- 16th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 11th-16th:

Monday, July 11 Kristin Cavallari ( Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen ) Erika Sanchez ( Crying in the Bathroom ) Performance by Tomorrow x Together

Tuesday, July 12 Phoebe Robinson ( Everything’s Trash ) Wanda Sykes ( The Upshaws ) David Baldacci ( The 6:20 Man ) YouTuber Milad Mirg Performance by 5 Seconds of Summer

Wednesday, July 13 Performance by Ashanti

Thursday, July 14 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, July 15 Michael Cera ( Paws of Fury ) GMA’s summer concert series : Performance by OneRepublic

Saturday, July 16 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Erica Metzger (Better Homes & Gardens beauty and fashion director) Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Her new NYC restaurant) Rebecca Jarvis ( Crazy Rich Ancients )



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.