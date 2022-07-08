“GMA” Guest List: Kristin Cavallari, Michael Cera, and More to Appear Week of July 11th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 11th- 16th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

GMA Guests for the Week of July 11th-16th:

  • Monday, July 11
    • Kristin Cavallari (Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen)
    • Erika Sanchez (Crying in the Bathroom)
    • Performance by Tomorrow x Together
  • Tuesday, July 12
    • Phoebe Robinson (Everything’s Trash)
    • Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws)
    • David Baldacci (The 6:20 Man)
    • YouTuber Milad Mirg
    • Performance by 5 Seconds of Summer
  • Wednesday, July 13
    • Performance by Ashanti
  • Thursday, July 14
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, July 15
  • Saturday, July 16
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Erica Metzger (Better Homes & Gardens beauty and fashion director)
    • Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Her new NYC restaurant)
    • Rebecca Jarvis (Crazy Rich Ancients)

