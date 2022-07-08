As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 11th- 16th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of July 11th-16th:
- Monday, July 11
- Kristin Cavallari (Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen)
- Erika Sanchez (Crying in the Bathroom)
- Performance by Tomorrow x Together
- Tuesday, July 12
- Phoebe Robinson (Everything’s Trash)
- Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws)
- David Baldacci (The 6:20 Man)
- YouTuber Milad Mirg
- Performance by 5 Seconds of Summer
- Wednesday, July 13
- Performance by Ashanti
- Thursday, July 14
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, July 15
- Michael Cera (Paws of Fury)
- GMA’s summer concert series: Performance by OneRepublic
- Saturday, July 16
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Erica Metzger (Better Homes & Gardens beauty and fashion director)
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Her new NYC restaurant)
- Rebecca Jarvis (Crazy Rich Ancients)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.