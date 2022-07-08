Super Nintendo World Merchandise Now Available At Universal Studios Store in Hollywood Park

Guests can find a plethora of Super Nintendo World merchandise on their next visit to Universal Studios Hollywood just by stopping in the Universal Studio Store at the front of the park!

What’s Happening:

As we get closer to the opening of Super Nintendo World

Anticipation for the new land can be built with fun merchandise now available inside the location that includes apparel, collectibles, toys and more, plus a fun new photo opportunity is available for fans to share their excitement for the new area, coming early next year.

Gear features favorite characters that will likely be seen in the new section of the park, including Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Yoshi, Princess Peach, and more.

Previously, Super Nintendo World merchandise was available at Universal Studios Hollywood in their Feature Presentation Store, near to the Universal Studios Store close to the main gates of the park.

The special Super Nintendo World merchandise is now available at the Universal Studios Store.

More About Super Mario Land: