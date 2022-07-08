Super Nintendo World Merchandise Now Available At Universal Studios Store in Hollywood Park

Guests can find a plethora of Super Nintendo World merchandise on their next visit to Universal Studios Hollywood just by stopping in the Universal Studio Store at the front of the park!
What’s Happening:
- As we get closer to the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood, merchandise from the new land is already on sale at the park and can now be found at the Universal Studios Store inside the park.
- Anticipation for the new land can be built with fun merchandise now available inside the location that includes apparel, collectibles, toys and more, plus a fun new photo opportunity is available for fans to share their excitement for the new area, coming early next year.
- Gear features favorite characters that will likely be seen in the new section of the park, including Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Yoshi, Princess Peach, and more.
- Previously, Super Nintendo World merchandise was available at Universal Studios Hollywood in their Feature Presentation Store, near to the Universal Studios Store close to the main gates of the park.
- The special Super Nintendo World merchandise is now available at the Universal Studios Store.
More About Super Mario Land:
- Universal Studios Hollywood has previously announced that the highly-anticipated stateside debut of Super Nintendo World is currently under construction and will debut in early 2023.
- Once the land is open, guests will have the chance to walk through the Mario-esque pipe in the Lower Lot of the park near the Transformers attraction, and literally step into the Nintendo-themed land.
- There, guests will be able to interact with the land, and indulge in themed dining and shopping in the unique world inspired by the popular Nintendo video games.
- The headlining attraction in the new land will be a ride based on the ultra popular Mario Kart video game series, Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge.
- The land will be very similar in scope and offerings to the Super Nintendo World that opened at Universal Studios Japan in 2021, but will be the first Nintendo-based area in the United States. Another Super Nintendo World is expected to be a part of Universal’s Epic Universe when the third theme park at Universal Orlando debuts in the coming years.