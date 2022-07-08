Videos: El Capitan Theatre Hosts Special Exhibit and Laser Show For “Thor: Love And Thunder”

Marvel fans are sure to enjoy special entertainment and offerings when seeing the latest film from Marvel Studios, Thor: Love And Thunder at the historic El Capitan Theatre.

Before the film begins, guests have the opportunity to see a few costumes and props from Thor: Love and Thunder up close. Included in the display are costumes worn by Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, and Russell Crowe.

Similar to the recent film, Lightyear, before the film begins, the real appeal is a stunning new laser and light preshow ushering in the movie. For Thor: Love and Thunder, the theatre showcases the “Mighty Love and Thunder Laser and Light Show" and fans are treated to this dazzling display of lasers and lights set to an instrumental version of "Sweet Child of Mine" by Guns 'N Roses.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor’s retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

Catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters now, and check out Mack’s review of the film here.