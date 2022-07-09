New Look at TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom to Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of “TRON”

Today, July 9th, marks the 40th anniversary of Tron. This film, which was released in 1982, introduced us to the digital gaming world known as the Grid. Disney Parks Blog shared more about how excited we are to have this attraction in the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Today is the 40th anniversary of the 1982 film Tron .

, which is the inspiration for the new attraction coming to Disney Imagineers have been working hard to create TRON Lightcycle / Run which will be coming to Disney's Magic Kingdom.

Currently, they are in the testing phases for what will be one of the fastest coasters in any Disney park.

Once this is complete, you will be able to climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and launch into the grid for a race through a dark, computerized world.

whose main character, Sam Flynn, is opening new getaways into the digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first part of all that was created at Shanghai Disneyland, where the original TRON Lightcycle Power Run is.

Once in the queue, you feel like you are being digitized and entering the grid for a special Lightcycle race.

You'll join the Blue Team for a high-speed launch into a competition against the Orange Team.

As you swerve your way around the course, it is your goal to be the first to race through the Energy Gates.

If you want to learn more about this, TRON and TRON: Legacy are available now on Disney+