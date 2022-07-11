All Hail Alligator Loki! Popular Plush Make a Glorious Return to shopDisney

He’s back! The amazing Alligator Loki plush is once again charming guests on shopDisney and would love the chance to be part of your home too!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

After a months-long wait (it’s been more than half a year) the Alligator Loki plush has made a glorious return to shopDisney.

Originally introduced for pre-order on Disney+ Day, the golden horned reptile quickly sold out and hasn’t been seen since. That is until today!

He’s ready to go and other than standard shipping procedures, fans won’t have to wait forever for him to arrive. So if you’ve been building a Loki Variant empire and were missing this dude, now’s your chance to acquire him.

From nose to tail, the plush measures 31″ long, so it’s not exactly something you can just put on a shelf, he likes to take up space.

Plush sculpting and embroidered features add dimension to the body that’s covered in a soft fuzzy fabric. His back is accented with felt scales.

And let's not forget his horns! These are finished with gold lamé and are attached to his head, so you always know which of your gators is the god of mischief.

The Alligator Loki plush sells for $54.99 and is available now on shopDisney

A link to the item can be found below.

Alligator Loki Plush – 31'' | shopDisney – $54.99