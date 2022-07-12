Join Disney Historians Tim O’Day and Kevin Kern for an Exclusive Event on Their Best Selling Book “A Portrait of Walt Disney World”

Register for a free event on July 18th at 7 p.m. PDT. to see historians Tim O’Day and Kevin Kern for an exclusive event on their number one best-selling book, A Portrait of Walt Disney World. This will be taking place at the Richard Nixon Library & Museum in Yorba Linda, CA.
- Join Disney Historians Tim O’Day and Kevin Kern for an exclusive event on their #1 Best Selling book, A Portrait of Walt Disney World.
- Walt Disney World honored its fiftieth anniversary with The World’s Most Magical Celebration, an incredible 18-month event that began in 2021. As part of the festivities, this must-have coffee table book paints a robust portrait of the Florida resort, through vibrant voices and rare Disney theme park concept art, photographs, and ephemera.
- “A Portrait of Walt Disney World: 50 Years of The Most Magical Place on Earth” serves as a treasure trove for pop culture enthusiasts, students of hospitality, artists, art collectors, and Disney fans.
- Books will be available for purchase at the library gift store.
- You can register here.