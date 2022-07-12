Disney Previews New “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Merchandise Coming to Disney Parks, shopDisney

Obi-Wan Wednesdays may be over and Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi may have ended, but the celebration of the series is still going strong. The Disney Parks Blog has revealed that new merchandise is on its way and will be available throughout Disney Resorts and on shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Now that all episodes of the Lucasfilm limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming on Disney+, Disney Parks and shopDisney are continuing the excitement with a new line of Obi-Wan Kenobi -inspired products.

are streaming on Disney+, Disney Parks and shopDisney are continuing the excitement with a new line of -inspired products. Announced today on the Disney Park Blog, apparel, accessories, collectibles and Lightsaber toys are coming soon to various locations throughout Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, and shopDisney .

apparel, accessories, collectibles and Lightsaber toys are coming soon to various locations throughout Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, and . Fans of all ages can support their side of the Force with the products themed to Obi-Wan, Darth Vader, Reva and more.

Below is a preview of what’s coming along with a showcase of what’s currently available that launched during Obi-Wan Wednesdays.

So stay alert, fans and check back soon for links to individual items. May the Force be with You!

Lightsabers

The only path you can follow is your own. Which way does it lead: Light side or dark side? Young fans (and collectors too) can choose their destiny with a Lightsaber toy build kit that includes mix-and-match hilt pieces and a light-up feature. Different from the Lightsaber Forge series (ages 4+) that was announced earlier this year, these Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader blades have a sleeker look and are designed for fans aged 6 years and older.

Darth Vader Mask

If you find yourself siding with the Sith, perhaps this incredible voice-changing Darth Vader-inspired mask will come in handy…

Apparel

Strut your style with new adult and youth apparel — from a variety of T-shirts to a classic hoodie, in collaboration with Heroes & Villains. Plus, you’ll soon be able to customize your own Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired apparel on shopDisney.

Essential Carryalls

Another element of Disney’s collaboration with Heroes & Villains are these rugged Jedi-inspired bags that are perfect forlong journeys on desert planets, or short car rides around town! The collection includes an expanding backpack and a crossbody bag that features Aruebesh on one side. It reads: “The Dark Times Jedi VS Sith.”

Collectibles

Pin traders, mug fanatics and collectors alike will appreciate these styles. A new trading pin showcases the show’s logo, Obi-Wan’s face and a the master fighting his former apprentice. As for the mug, it’s two toned with a dark blue top half giving way to a white base. For all the action figure lovers out there, a Deluxe Figurine Set, featuring nine fan-favorites will also be available.

Available Now

Ready to start your collection? Good news, select Obi-Wan Kenobi merchandise has already hit shelves (and online pre-orders) as part of the Obi-Wan Wednesdays campaign! The Target Exclusive Lola (l0-la59) Plush is super cuddly and free from Inquisitor tracking devices.

Hasbor’s Vintage Collection features several new figures including Obi-Wan with Lola accessory and Darth Vader (The Dark Times); and for the LEGO Master Builders, there are sets recreating Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader’s epic duel, or the arrival of the Inquisitors.

i

Finally, a wave of Funko Pop characters will be coming to shopDisney, but if you really don’t want to wait you can find these at various retailers and in our Obi-Wan Wednesdays campaign post.