Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Obi-Wan Wednesdays! From toys and collectibles to books, apparel and more, this new campaign is sure to be a hit with Sith and Jedi alike!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Obi-Wan Wednesdays

For the next 6 weeks, Star Wars fans will be over their lekku in merchandise now that Disney and Lucasfilm have launched their “Obi-Wan Wednesdays” global campaign. Announced first on StarWars.com, the campaign spans consumer products, games, and publishing and will introduce new Star Wars goods each week through the end of the year.

How to Shop:

Every Wednesday from now through June 29th, fans can look for new products and content, from licensees like Hasbro, The LEGO Group, Funko, Mattel and many more, to be revealed each Wednesday at 10 am PT / 1 am ET, with select pre-orders starting Thursdays at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

What They’re Saying:

Paul Southern, senior vice president, Franchise & Licensing, Lucasfilm, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing: “Star Wars fans are gearing up for a fresh look at the roots of the iconic battle between the light side and dark side with Obi-Wan Kenobi, and these new products will give them a chance to revisit favorite characters, as well as celebrate new moments as this epic story continues.”

Week One

Star Wars kicks things off with the introduction of Reva (as an action figure and Pop!), a Darth Vader Walmart exclusive, LEGO and a vintage style micro Obi-Wan collectible. Be sure to tune in to Disney+ on Friday to see how this story unfolds!

Coming Soon

Starting May 26th, fans can pre-order this Hasbro Black Series Reva action figure themed to Reva aka The Third Sister — the villainous Inquisitor from Obi-Wan Kenobi. Along with the 6-inch scale figure, fans can bring home a 3.75-inch version as part of the Vintage Collection and Retro Collection.

Funko Pop!

Clear room on those display shelves for the Funko Pop! iterations of Reva—the lightsaber-wielding Inquisitor—along with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader. The new collectibles will likely

Cool Collectibles

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Starfighter Class OBI-WAN Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter 75333 | Star Wars

Star Wars Darth Vader Voice Manipulator Feature Plush (Walmart Exclusive)