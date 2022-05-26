Reva (Third Inquisitor) Action Figures Join Hasbro’s Black Series, Vintage and Retro Collections

Obi-Wan Wednesdays are officially here and this week’s exciting reveals include the first action figure versions of Reva the Inquisitor aka The Third Sister. Hasbro has opened pre-orders on not one, but three styles for the character in their Star Wars The Black Series, The Vintage Collection and The Retro Collection lines.

Hasbro is bringing the world of Star Wars to fans with a new action figure of a character we’ll meet in the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi (May 27th).

series (May 27th). Sith supporting Reva, who some might know as the Third Sister, is getting three action figure looks as part of Hasbro’s various lines and all of these versions are available now for pre-order .

. Whether you’re a collector of the Black Series, Vintage Collection or Retro Collection, you’ll be able to add Reva to your Star Wars display.

The figures are available in 3 3/4-inch and 6-inch models; feature multiple points of articulation; and come with additional accessories.

The Reva figures are also included in the recent wave case along with other new figures.

Individual figures and cases will ship to fans between late August 2022-January 2023.

Links to the individual products can be found below.

Reva (Third Sister) Figures

Retro Collection

“Go old school with the Star Wars The Retro Collection Reva (Third Sister) 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure! This lightsaber-wielding warrior fights for the Empire in an ever-changing galaxy.”

Star Wars The Retro Collection Reva (Third Sister) 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $11.99

Inspired by the original 1978 Kenner Star Wars 3 3/4-inch action figures!

Packaged on classic 6-inch by 9-inch cardbacks with faux aging

5 points of articulation

Includes blaster and lightsaber accessory

Black Series

“The 6-inch-scale Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Reva (Third Sister) character from Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Star Wars The Black Series Reva (Third Inquisitor) Figure – $24.99

Premium detail and multiple points of articulation

Includes two lightsaber accessories and wears an awesome cape

Ages 4 and up

Vintage Collection

“This Reva (Third Sister) action figure is inspired by the character in Obi-Wan Kenobi and makes a great gift for Star Wars collectors and fans.”

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Reva (Third Inquisitor) 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – $14.99

Figure includes a two-piece lightsaber and cape

Ages 4 and up

Action Figure Cases

Retro Collection

21st-century figures inspired by the original 1978 Kenner Star Wars 3 3/4-inch action figures!

Star Wars The Retro Collection Action Figures Wave 3 Case – $95.99

Retro Star Wars Figures Case Wave 3 includes 8 individually packaged action figures: 2x TBD 2x TBD 1x Reva (Third Sister) 1x TBD 1x TBD 1x TBD (subject to change)

Ages 4 and up

The Black Series

“Add some awesome to your collection! Bring the biggest thing in Star Wars home with the Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figures. Each includes accessories, holsters, and thrilling features along with packaging illustrations that make for an epic assortment you’ll proudly display.”

Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 8 Case of 8 – $199.99

Case contains 8 individually packaged action figures: 1x Princess Leia (Ewok Dress) 1x Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi) 2x TBD 1x Reva (Third Sister) 1x TBD 1x Figrin D'an 1x New Republic Security Droid (subject to change)

Ages 4 and up

Vintage Collection

“Longtime fans of Star Wars will love this Kenner-style packaging, right down to the old-fashioned Kenner logo. And each Vintage Collection Action Figure comes individually packaged with awesome accessories like blasters, lightsabers, and removable helmets.”

Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3 3/4-Inch Action Figures Wave 12 Case of 8 – $119.99

This Star Wars The Vintage Collection Action Figures case contains 8 individually packaged figures: 2x TBD 2x TBD 2x Reva (Third Sister) 1x Anakin Skywalker (Padawan) 1x Mandalorian Super Commando (subject to change)

Ages 4 and up

