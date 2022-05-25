Obi-Wan Wednesdays Week 1 Round Up – “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Series Preview

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Obi-Wan Wednesdays! From toys and collectibles to books, apparel and more, this new campaign is sure to be a hit with Sith and Jedi alike!

Obi-Wan Wednesdays Week 1

Things kick off with a series of Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko Pop! including the introduction of Reva the Inquisitor aka The Third Sister. For kids, there’s a new LEGO set, a micro version of Obi-Wan’s Jedi Starfighter and even a Darth Vader plush exclusive to Walmart.

Coming Soon

Starting May 26th, fans can pre-order this Hasbro Black Series Reva action figure themed to Reva aka The Third Sister — the villainous Inquisitor from Obi-Wan Kenobi. Along with the 6-inch scale figure, fans can bring home a 3.75-inch version as part of the Vintage Collection and Retro Collection.

Funko Pop!

Clear room on those display shelves for the Funko Pop! iterations of Reva—the lightsaber-wielding Inquisitor—along with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader. The new collectibles will likely

Cool Collectibles

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Starfighter Class OBI-WAN Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter 75333 | Star Wars

Star Wars Darth Vader Voice Manipulator Feature Plush (Walmart Exclusive)

How to Shop:

Every Wednesday from now through June 29th, fans can look for new products and content, from licensees like Hasbro, The LEGO Group, Funko, Mattel and many more, to be revealed each Wednesday at 10 am PT / 1 am ET, with select pre-orders starting Thursdays at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

More Obi-Wan Wednesdays: