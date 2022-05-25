In just two days a new chapter in the Star Wars saga will open as Disney+ presents their live-action series Obi-Wan Kenobi. But the show isn’t the only thing to get excited about. Pre-orders on new Obi-Wan-inspired Funko Pop! figures are now available on Entertainment Earth.

As Star Wars fans prepare to return to the galaxy far, far away, Funko is helping to make their collectible dreams come true with a series of new Pop! figures.

This wave of releases includes three standard Pop! figures, two Pop! key chains and one Deluxe Pop! and features Obi-Wan Kenobi Darth Vader Reva

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series gives fans a glimpse of what happened to the Jedi master during the mysterious years between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

series gives fans a glimpse of what happened to the Jedi master during the mysterious years between and Fans can pre-order their favorite Obi-Wan Funko Pop! collectibles from Entertainment Earth . Prices range from $5.99-$24.99 and the figures will ship to fans in September 2022.

Funko Pop! collectibles from . Prices range from $5.99-$24.99 and the figures will ship to fans in September 2022. Links to individual items can be found below.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Ben Kenobi on Eopie Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Figure – $24.99

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Darth Vader Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Reva Third Sister Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Darth Vader Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

