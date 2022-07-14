Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever Ending Their Limited-Time Run at Disneyland on September 1st

Though it feels like we’ve said this sentence numerous times before, the Main Street Electrical Parade is set to close this summer after its appearance to celebrate its 50th anniversary winding through Disneyland, along with the Disneyland Forever nighttime both ending their run on September 1st.

The Disneyland Forever fireworks show is also set to end its limited-time run on September 1st, but both nighttime spectaculars are set to run nightly until then, giving folks who visit Disneyland Park in the next few weeks one last chance to see the parade and fireworks before they go away.

For more than five decades, the Main Street Electrical Parade has brought generations of family and friends from around the world together to delight in its nighttime magic and imagination. Led by the iconic train and drum unit, this fan-favorite parade fills Disneyland park with iconic music, sparkling lights and fantastic floats, depicting scenes from movies like Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Pinocchio and more.

In celebration of its milestone anniversary this year, the Main Street Electrical Parade debuted an all-new, enchanted grand finale that celebrates the theme of togetherness, as it unites more than a dozen Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios stories. As the grand finale passes by, guests along each side of the parade route see a different set of stylized scenes from classic and contemporary favorite stories such as Encanto, The Jungle Book, Raya and the Last Dragon, Aladdin, Coco, Mulan, Brave, The Princess and the Frog and more.

Originally debuted for Disneyland’s 60th Anniversary, Disneyland Forever took to the skies once again the same night that the Main Street Electrical Parade reappeared in a presentation with sparkling pyrotechnics and immersive projections that envelop you in a breathtaking journey with surprising special effects. This spectacular transports guests from an Anaheim orange grove into the worlds of timeless Disney and Pixar stories.

Guests can also get their hands on the special Main Street Electrical Parade merchandise that debuted this spring, including the ultra-popular Elliott the Dragon popcorn bucket and Turtle float sipper. Specialty eats and treats created in honor of the anniversary of the parade are still available, including the Mine Cart Brownie from Jolly Holiday Bakery Café or the Electric Relish Dog from Refreshment Corner.

Check out a full performance of the Main Street Electrical Parade the night it returned earlier this year in our video below: