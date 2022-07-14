“I am Groot: Magnum Opus” to Play Exclusively at the El Capitan Theatre Before Select “Thor: Love and Thunder” Screenings

“I Am Groot: Magnum Opus,” a new short, will show before select screenings of Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder exclusively at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
- “I Am Groot: Magnum Opus” will show at select screenings between July 18-24.
- Details about the short have not been shared at this time, but it appears as though it will be a part of the upcoming I am Groot short series coming to Disney+.
- You can get your tickets to see “I Am Groot: Magnum Opus” and Thor: Love and Thunder at the El Captian Theatre here.
About I am Groot:
- The fan favorite character from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is coming soon to Disney+, in a series of shorts that was originally announced during The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation by Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel.
- Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot will feature the seedling, along with several new and unusual characters joining Groot in a series of shorts.
- Releasing after Thor: Love and Thunder, where the Flora Colossus will also appear in an older form, the I Am Groot shorts will arrive on Disney+ on August 10th.
- Directed by executive producer Kirsten Lepore, the series of original shorts will reportedly focus on Baby Groot's time growing up and his adventures across the galaxy.
About Thor: Love and Thunder:
- “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”
- Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok and voices the popular character, Korg.
- The movie is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum
- Catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters now and check out Mack’s review of the film here.