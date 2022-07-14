Kidrobot, Denuo Novo Announce Disney and Star Wars Offers for San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con is nearly here and this year, Denuo Novo and Kidrobot will be participating in the event with special reveals and signings themed to Star Wars and Disney.
- Comic-Con is back in person for 2022 and fans can’t wait to be back attending panels, meeting celebrities and creators and shopping the latest and greatest merchandise.
- Collectors of all things Star Wars and Disney will have some exciting offers to look forward to at this year’s event. Among the brands featured in 2022 are:
- Denuo Novo – High end Star Wars collectibles and a giveaway
- Kidrobot – Disney figurine and artist signings
- On July 20th, just ahead of the convention Denuo Novo will reveal a First Order Stormtrooper helmet inspired by The Force Awakens.
- Meanwhile Kidrobot will be unveiling a Bambi and Thumper Sculpture by South African artist/designer Colus.
- San Diego Comic-Con takes place from July 21-24 at the San Diego Convention Center.
Denuo Novo – BOOTH #4049
Star Wars Helmet Reveal
- Join the folks at Denuo Novo as the brand-new Star Wars: The Force Awakens First Order Stormtrooper premier helmet is revealed on July 20th.
- Guests can also take advantage of sales on items like:
- Gold Leader X-wing Helmet
- Jango Fett Helmet
- Krennic Ensemble
- Imperial Officer in Black
- Imperial Officer in Green
- And More
Star Wars Helmet Giveaway
- Enter each day to win a Denuo Novo Star Wars helmet.
- Non-attendees can enter as well.
- Rules & Terms can be found on the Costumes.com website.
Kidrobot – BOOTH #2846
Kidrobot x Disney
- Join the folks at Kidrobot for a special artist signing on Saturday, July 23rd at 2:00pm.
- Kidrobot will be unveiling the Kidrobot x Disney Bambi and Thumper Life-Size Resin Art Sculpture by South African artist/designer Colus.
- Colus will be at the booth on Saturday signing art lithographs of the figures with every pre-order of the art giants.
Kidrobot x Disney Bambi and Thumper Life-Size Resin Art Sculpture (Non-exclusive)
- Pre-order this brand-new collaboration between Kidrobot and Disney, based on the 1942 Disney Animation classic Bambi.
- Pre-orders at the booth will include the SDCC exclusive art lithographs. These lithographs are limited and ONLY available at the Kidrobot booth.
- NECA, Kidrobot, Ben Cooper and Denuo Novo’s participation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is sponsored by Costumes.com with marketing and press opportunities provided by Radical Share.
- Be sure to stop by and say hello!
- NECA Booth #3545
- Kidrobot Booth #2846
- Denuo Novo Booth #4049
- Rubie’s Ben Cooper Booth #4049