Kidrobot, Denuo Novo Announce Disney and Star Wars Offers for San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con is nearly here and this year, Denuo Novo and Kidrobot will be participating in the event with special reveals and signings themed to Star Wars and Disney.

What’s Happening:

Comic-Con is back in person for 2022 and fans can’t wait to be back attending panels, meeting celebrities and creators and shopping the latest and greatest merchandise.

Collectors of all things Star Wars and Disney will have some exciting offers to look forward to at this year’s event. Among the brands featured in 2022 are: Denuo Novo – High end Star Wars collectibles and a giveaway Kidrobot – Disney figurine and artist signings

On July 20th, just ahead of the convention Denuo Novo will reveal a First Order Stormtrooper helmet inspired by The Force Awakens.

Meanwhile Kidrobot will be unveiling a Bambi and Thumper Sculpture by South African artist/designer Colus .

. San Diego Comic-Con takes place from July 21-24 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Denuo Novo – BOOTH #4049

Star Wars Helmet Reveal

Join the folks at Denuo Novo as the brand-new Star Wars: The Force Awakens First Order Stormtrooper premier helmet is revealed on July 20th.

Guests can also take advantage of sales on items like: Gold Leader X-wing Helmet Jango Fett Helmet Krennic Ensemble Imperial Officer in Black Imperial Officer in Green And More



Star Wars Helmet Giveaway

Enter each day to win a Denuo Novo Star Wars helmet.

Non-attendees can enter as well.

Rules & Terms can be found on the Costumes.com website.

Kidrobot – BOOTH #2846

Kidrobot x Disney

Join the folks at Kidrobot for a special artist signing on Saturday, July 23rd at 2:00pm.

Kidrobot will be unveiling the Kidrobot x Disney Bambi and Thumper Life-Size Resin Art Sculpture by South African artist/designer Colus .

. Colus will be at the booth on Saturday signing art lithographs of the figures with every pre-order of the art giants.

Kidrobot x Disney Bambi and Thumper Life-Size Resin Art Sculpture (Non-exclusive)

Pre-order this brand-new collaboration between Kidrobot and Disney, based on the 1942 Disney Animation classic Bambi .

. Pre-orders at the booth will include the SDCC exclusive art lithographs. These lithographs are limited and ONLY available at the Kidrobot booth.

