Kidrobot, Denuo Novo Announce Disney and Star Wars Offers for San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con is nearly here and this year, Denuo Novo and Kidrobot will be participating in the event with special reveals and signings themed to Star Wars and Disney.

What’s Happening:

  • Comic-Con is back in person for 2022 and fans can’t wait to be back attending panels, meeting celebrities and creators and shopping the latest and greatest merchandise.
  • Collectors of all things Star Wars and Disney will have some exciting offers to look forward to at this year’s event. Among the brands featured in 2022 are:
    • Denuo Novo – High end Star Wars collectibles and a giveaway
    • Kidrobot – Disney figurine and artist signings
  • On July 20th, just ahead of the convention Denuo Novo will reveal a First Order Stormtrooper helmet inspired by The Force Awakens. 
  • Meanwhile Kidrobot will be unveiling a Bambi and Thumper Sculpture by South African artist/designer Colus.
  • San Diego Comic-Con takes place from July 21-24 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Denuo Novo – BOOTH #4049

Star Wars Helmet Reveal 

  • Join the folks at Denuo Novo as the brand-new Star Wars: The Force Awakens First Order Stormtrooper premier helmet is revealed on July 20th.
  • Guests can also take advantage of sales on items like:
    • Gold Leader X-wing Helmet
    • Jango Fett Helmet
    • Krennic Ensemble
    • Imperial Officer in Black
    • Imperial Officer in Green
    • And More

Star Wars Helmet Giveaway

  • Enter each day to win a Denuo Novo Star Wars helmet.
  • Non-attendees can enter as well.
  • Rules & Terms can be found on the Costumes.com website.

Kidrobot – BOOTH #2846

Kidrobot x Disney

  • Join the folks at Kidrobot for a special artist signing on Saturday, July 23rd at 2:00pm.
  • Kidrobot will be unveiling the Kidrobot x Disney Bambi and Thumper Life-Size Resin Art Sculpture by South African artist/designer Colus.
  • Colus will be at the booth on Saturday signing art lithographs of the figures with every pre-order of the art giants.

Kidrobot x Disney Bambi and Thumper Life-Size Resin Art Sculpture (Non-exclusive) 

  • Pre-order this brand-new collaboration between Kidrobot and Disney, based on the 1942 Disney Animation classic Bambi.
  • Pre-orders at the booth will include the SDCC exclusive art lithographs. These lithographs are limited and ONLY available at the Kidrobot booth.

More SDCC Fun:

  • NECA, Kidrobot, Ben Cooper and Denuo Novo’s participation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is sponsored by Costumes.com with marketing and press opportunities provided by Radical Share.
  • Be sure to stop by and say hello!
    • NECA Booth #3545
    • Kidrobot Booth #2846
    • Denuo Novo Booth #4049
    • Rubie’s Ben Cooper Booth #4049